good natured Products Inc. Suspends Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 4, 2022 /CNW/ - good natured Products Inc. (the "Company" or "good natured®") (TSX-V: GDNP) (OTCQX: GDNPF), a North American leader in plant-based products, today announced that it will allow the short form base shelf prospectus (the "Base Shelf") that the Company filed on January 19, 2022, to go dormant. This decision will eliminate the professional fees and costs associated with keeping the Base Shelf active during this period of macroeconomic uncertainty.

"Maintaining the costs of a Base Shelf we don't intend to immediately use does not make good business sense, and we believe allowing it to fall dormant provides our owners further insight into our level of commitment on our efforts to self-fund our operations in the current financial market and economic climate," stated Paul Antoniadis, CEO of good natured®.

About good natured Products Inc.

good natured® is passionately pursuing its goal of becoming North America's leading earth-friendly product company by offering the broadest assortment of plant-based products made from rapidly renewable resources instead of fossil fuels. The Company is focused on making it easy and affordable for business owners and consumers to shift away from petroleum to better everyday products® that use more renewable materials, less fossil fuel, and no chemicals of concern.

good natured® offers over 400 products and services through wholesale, direct to business, and retail channels. From plant-based home organization products to certified compostable food containers, bio-based industrial supplies and medical packaging, the Company is focused on making plant-based products more readily accessible to people as a means to create meaningful environmental and social impact.

