good natured Products Inc. Signs Multi-Year Contract with Large U.S. Food Producer

VANCOUVER, BC, July 12, 2022 /CNW/ - good natured Products Inc. (the "Company" or "good natured®") (TSXV:GDNP) (OTCQX: GDNPF), a North American leader in plant-based products, today announced it has formally signed a multi-year commercial contract with the large U.S. food producer previously referenced in a press release dated October 12, 2021. The contract outlines a three-year agreement whereby good natured® will supply the customer with multiple packaging designs using Bio-PET-based material and recycled content being produced at the Company's in-house manufacturing facilities in Ontario and Illinois. The Company continues to anticipate revenue of approximately USD $13 million in the first year based on the terms of the agreement. Volumes in the first year are expected to fluctuate on a quarterly basis to match product seasonality, as well as the rollout timing of new products to the producer's retail customers.

"We're extremely excited to announce the signing of the largest organic commercial agreement to date at the Company and have been actively engaged with shipping significant volumes of product to this client since the initial announcement was made," said Paul Antoniadis, CEO of good natured®. "The contract is a testament to the robust plant-based commercial offering we're taking to market, the increased scale of our operational capabilities, and our relentless pursuit of driving the adoption of sustainable materials and growing market share, even during this inflationary environment."

About good natured Products Inc.

good natured® is passionately pursuing its goal of becoming North America's leading earth-friendly product company by offering the broadest assortment of plant-based products made from rapidly renewable resources instead of fossil fuels. The Company is focused on making it easy and affordable for business owners and consumers to shift away from petroleum to better everyday products® that use more renewable materials, less fossil fuel, and no chemicals of concern.

good natured® offers over 400 products and services through wholesale, direct to business, and retail channels. From plant-based home organization products to certified compostable food containers, bio-based industrial supplies and medical packaging, the Company is focused on making plant-based products more readily accessible to people as a means to create meaningful environmental and social impact.

