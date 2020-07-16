good natured Products Inc. Launches First Series of Plant-based Flexible Packaging Products

The global stretch and shrink film market , including pallet stretch wrap, is expected to grow by $4.91 billion USD and at a CAGR of 6% from 2019 to 2023. The food and beverage sector is one of the key drivers behind this growth, and preference for eco-friendly, bioplastic materials is creating a unique market opportunity for expansion. 1

good natured® has customized and sourced plant-based machine and hand pallet stretch wrap in a range of the most popular gauges for the North American market. These products are made from 51% plant-based materials derived from rapidly renewable sugarcane and are chemically equivalent to conventional #4 LDPE to make the transition for businesses as seamless as possible.

"With our growing list of food producers and supply chain providers as customers, pallet stretch wrap is a natural addition to our product assortment that lets them extend their environmental commitment from the products they produce, to how they're packaged and now all the way to how they're shipped and stored," said Paul Antoniadis, CEO of good natured®. "As part of our approach to offer our customers the widest assortment of eco-friendly products and packaging, we look globally for the latest sustainable materials and design innovations and then turn those into the products and packaging they're using in their everyday operations."

About good natured Products Inc.

good natured® is producing and distributing one of North America's widest assortments of better everyday products® made with the highest possible percentage of renewable, plant-based materials and no BPAs, phthalates or other chemicals of concern potentially harmful to human health and the environment.

With a growing assortment of over 385 products and services, good natured® creates eco-friendly home and business products, food packaging, restaurant/take-out containers, medical and industrial supplies designed to do good for the planet, good for human health and good for business by driving incremental sales, minimizing waste and reducing environmental impact, all bundled up in a fresh and approachable brand.

For more information: goodnaturedproducts.com

On behalf of the Company:

Paul Antoniadis – Executive Chair & CEO

Contact: 1-604-566-8466

SOURCE Good Natured Products

For further information: Investor Contact: Spencer Churchill, Investor Relations, 1-877-286-0617 ext. 113, [email protected]

