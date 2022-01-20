good natured Products Inc. Announces Preliminary Unaudited Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended December 31, 2021

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 20, 2022 /CNW/ - good natured Products Inc. (the "Company" or "good natured®") (TSX-V: GDNP), a North American leader in plant-based products, today announced preliminary revenue and gross margin estimates for the quarter ending December 31, 2021 ("Q4 2021") and for the year ending December 31, 2021 ("FY2021").

Preliminary revenue for Q4 2021 is anticipated at $21.0 million to $23.0 million, an increase of approximately 300% to 330%, compared to $5.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020 ("Q4 2020"). Revenue for FY2021 is expected in the range of $59.3 million and $61.3 million, an increase of approximately 255% to 270%, compared to $16.7 million for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2020 ("FY2020").

Variable gross margin, a non-GAAP measure1, for Q4 2021 is anticipated to be between 29% and 31% compared to 32.9% for Q4 2020. Variable gross margin for FY2021 is anticipated to be between 30% and 32%, compared to 37.3% for FY2020. Gross margin is estimated to be between 22% and 24% and between 24% and 26% for Q4 2021 and FY2021. The Company plans to release full Q4 2021 results in April 2022.

"We ended 2021 on an extremely positive note by delivering the Company's highest ever quarterly revenue and strongest percentage growth of FY2021. Our preliminary gross margins show an improvement from the third quarter despite supply chain inflation that persisted throughout the remainder of the year," stated Paul Antoniadis, CEO of good natured®. "Our Q4 2021 and FY2021 results are a function of robust demand across our various business segments, driving a strong recurring customer rate, execution on our acquisition strategy, and proactive monitoring and adapting to quickly changing cost structures and supply chain conditions."

Paul further added: "This is a great illustration of our team's unwavering commitment to operational excellence and partnering with customers to deliver timely solutions despite global supply chain disruptions that are critically impacting many peers in our industry. I want to sincerely thank our amazing customers, team members and partners, whose dedication, energy and work ethic helped us end the year on such a high note! We collectively rose to prosper despite macro-economic challenges to deliver a record-setting year of revenue growth and environmental impact. good natured® has a lot of momentum, and I'm very excited for what the future holds!"

1 For more information regarding non-GAAP measures included in this news release, please refer to "Non-GAAP financial measures" below.

The preliminary results set forth above are based on an initial review of the Company's operating and financial results for Q4 2021 and FY2021 and are subject to change. Final reported results could differ from these preliminary results following the completion of quarter-end and year-end accounting procedures, final adjustments and other developments arising between now and the time that the Company's financial results are finalized, and such changes could be material. The Company's independent auditor, Deloitte LLP, has not audited, reviewed, or performed any procedures with respect to the accompanying preliminary financial results and other data, and accordingly does not express an opinion or any other form of assurance with respect thereto. The preliminary results have been prepared by, and are the responsibility of, the Company's management, and were approved by management on January 19, 2022. In addition, these preliminary results are not a comprehensive statement of the Company's financial results for Q4 2021 and FY2021. They should not be viewed as a substitute for audited financial statements prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards and are not necessarily indicative of the Company's results for any future period.

About good natured Products Inc.

good natured® is passionately pursuing its goal of becoming North America's leading earth-friendly product company by offering the broadest assortment of eco-friendly options made from plants instead of petroleum. We're all about making it easy and affordable for business owners and consumers to switch to better everyday products® made from renewable materials and free from chemicals of concern.

Part of the sustainable consumer goods market, good natured® offers over 400 products and services through wholesale and retail channels, including our own e-commerce stores. From plant-based home organization products to compostable food containers, bioplastic industrial supplies and medical packaging, we're focused on delivering a great customer experience to make more plant-based products readily accessible to more people as the path to deliver meaningful environmental and social impact.

For more information: goodnaturedproducts.com

Non-GAAP financial measures

We have included in this press release a discussion of the Company's variable gross margin, a non-GAAP measures, for Q4 2021, FY2021, Q4 2020 and FY2020, to provide, what management believes, is a meaningful comparison of the Company's performance in Q4 2021 and FY2021. In this news release, variable gross margin is gross margin excluding fixed production costs such as depreciation, repairs and maintenance, utilities and similar overhead items. The use of variable gross margin by management allows for evaluation of the core aspects of the Company's profit margin as certain fixed production costs that are outside the Company's control are excluded. Variable gross margin does not have a standardized meaning, and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers.

The following table provides a reconciliation of preliminary and historic gross margin to preliminary and historic variable gross margin (expressed in thousands of dollars)





Q4 2021

Q4 2020

FY2021

FY2020



Low end Upper end





Low end Upper end



Cost of product revenue



















Variable cost of product

(15,600) (15,200)

3,397

(41,600) (40,400)

10,298 Variable gross margin

6,400 6,800

1,929

18,700 19,900

6,415 Factory overhead and

depreciation

(1,600) (1,500)

(179)

(4,200) (4,200)

(179) Gross margin

4,800 5,300

1,750

14,500 15,700

6,236

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Information regarding the release of Q4 2021 and FY2021 results, preliminary revenue and gross margin results contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of securities laws. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

The financial outlook provided in this press release is provided to provide early guidance on the third quarter financial performance of the Company and readers are cautioned that this information may not be appropriate for any other purpose. In preparing the financial outlook, the Company completed an initial review of operations for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021, however actual results may differ materially from the financial outlook provided in this press release as the financial outlook has not been audited or reviewed. When relying on the Company's forward-looking statements and information to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. The Company has assumed that the material factors referred to herein will not cause such forward-looking statements and information to differ materially from actual results or events. However, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors.

Other than as required under securities laws, we do not undertake to update this information at any particular time.

Forward-looking information contained in this news release is based on our current estimates, expectations, and projections, which we believe are reasonable as of the current date. The reader should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. All forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement.

SOURCE Good Natured Products