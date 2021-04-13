good natured Products Inc. Announces Preliminary Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2021

VANCOUVER, BC, April 13, 2021 /CNW/ - good natured Products Inc. (the "Company" or "good natured®") (TSXV: GDNP), a North American leader in earth-friendly plant-based products, today announced preliminary revenue and gross margin estimates for the fiscal quarter ending March 31, 2021 ("Q1 2021").

Reported revenue for Q1 2021 is expected to be approximately $8.0 million, an increase of approximately 160%, compared to $3.05 million for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2020. Gross margins for Q1 2021 are expected to be reported between 36% and 38% compared to 36.3% for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2020. The Company plans to release full Q1 2021 results in May 2021.

"Our strong revenue growth performance was driven by our strategic acquisitions completed in 2020, Shepherd Thermoforming and IPF, while gross margin benefitted from product and customer revenue mix for the quarter," stated Paul Antoniadis, CEO of good natured®. "Despite disruptions in key markets from COVID-19 variants and extreme weather-related events in the southern US, our team and partners executed extremely well. We remain very optimistic on our organic growth prospects and acquisition opportunities."

The preliminary results set forth above are based on an initial review of the Company's operating and financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 and are subject to change. Final reported results could differ from these preliminary results following the completion of quarter-end accounting procedures, final adjustments and other developments arising between now and the time that the Company's financial results are finalized, and such changes could be material. The Company's independent auditor, Deloitte LLP, has not audited, reviewed or performed any procedures with respect to the accompanying preliminary financial results and other data, and accordingly does not express an opinion or any other form of assurance with respect thereto. The preliminary results have been prepared by, and are the responsibility of, the Company's management, and were approved by management on April 12, 2021. In addition, these preliminary results are not a comprehensive statement of the Company's financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. They should not be viewed as a substitute for audited financial statements prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards and are not necessarily indicative of the Company's results for any future period.

About good natured Products Inc.

good natured® is passionately pursuing its goal of becoming North America's leading earth-friendly product company by offering the broadest assortment of eco-friendly options made from plants instead of petroleum. We're all about making it easy and affordable for business owners and consumers to switch to better everyday products® made from renewable materials and free from chemicals of concern.

Part of the sustainable consumer goods market, good natured® offers over 385 products and services through wholesale and retail channels, including our own e-commerce stores. From plant-based home organization products to compostable food containers, bioplastic industrial supplies and medical packaging, we're focused on delivering a great customer experience to make more plant-based products readily accessible to more people as the path to deliver meaningful environmental and social impact.

