good natured Products Inc. Announces Filing of Preliminary Base Shelf Prospectus

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 23, 2021 /CNW/ - good natured Products Inc. (the "Company" or "good natured®") (TSX-V: GDNP), a North American leader in plant-based products, today announced it has filed and obtained a receipt for a preliminary short form base shelf prospectus (the "Shelf Prospectus") with the securities commissions in each of the provinces and territories of Canada other than the Province of Québec.

The Shelf Prospectus, when made final and effective, will enable good natured® to issue common shares, preferred shares, debt securities, warrants, subscription receipts and units, or a combination thereof from time to time, separately or together, in amounts, at prices and on terms based on market conditions at the time of sale and set forth in an accompanying shelf prospectus supplement ("Prospectus Supplement"), for an aggregate offering amount of up to $200,000,000 during the 25-month period that the Shelf Prospectus is effective.

The specific terms of any future offering will be established in a Prospectus Supplement to the Shelf Prospectus, which Prospectus Supplement will be filed with the applicable Canadian securities commissions. There is no certainty that any securities will be offered or sold under the Shelf Prospectus within the 25-month period that it is effective.

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualifications under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

About good natured Products Inc.

good natured® is passionately pursuing its goal of becoming North America's leading earth-friendly product company by offering the broadest assortment of eco-friendly options made from plants instead of petroleum. We're all about making it easy and affordable for business owners and consumers to switch to better everyday products® made from renewable materials and free from chemicals of concern.

Part of the sustainable consumer goods market, good natured® offers over 400 products and services through wholesale and retail channels, including our own e-commerce stores. From plant-based home organization products to compostable food containers, bioplastic industrial supplies and medical packaging, we're focused on delivering a great customer experience and to make more plant-based products readily accessible to more people as the path to deliver meaningful environmental and social impact.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibilities for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Information regarding the Shelf Prospectus contained in this news release constitutes forward-looking information within the meaning of securities laws.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based on certain key expectations and assumptions ‎made by the Company, including expectations and assumptions regarding the terms, timing and potential final receipt ‎of the Shelf Prospectus and satisfaction of regulatory requirements in various jurisdictions. These assumptions, although considered reasonable by the Company at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect. Readers are cautioned that final receipt of the Shelf Prospectus is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including risks that definitive credit agreements may not be executed, risks relating to satisfaction of regulatory requirements in various jurisdictions and general economic, market and business conditions and could differ materially from what is currently expected as set out above.

Other than as required under securities laws, we do not undertake to update this information at any particular time.

Forward-looking information contained in this news release is based on our current estimates, expectations and projections, which we believe are reasonable as of the current date. The reader should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. All forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement.

