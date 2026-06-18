Good Behaviour and Dog Standards Launch Dairy-Free Ice Cream for Dogs

The Toronto brands debut a dog-safe, coconut-based frozen treat made with human-grade ingredients, available in stores and online starting June 28

TORONTO, June 18, 2026 /CNW/ - Good Behaviour is partnering with Toronto-based fresh dog food company Dog Standards to launch ice cream for dogs, a dairy-free, dog-safe frozen treat handcrafted so owners can finally share a cone with their pets without the health risks.

"On a hot summer day, dog parents' first instinct is to share a lick of their ice cream cone, but this can be more harmful than they realize. Many dogs are lactose intolerant, and ice cream is typically high in sugar and fat. Ingredients like chocolate and xylitol are also extremely toxic for dogs," said Jessica Bevilacqua, Founder of Dog Standards.

"We wanted to work with Good Behaviour, a local brand that shares the same production standards, so dog parents could still share in the joy of ice cream together, but in a safer and more nutritious way," added Bevilacqua.

The dog ice cream is dairy-free, using coconut cream as the base with pumpkin, banana, and peanut butter inclusions. Every batch is manufactured in Good Behaviour's production facility in Toronto.

The ice cream will be available at all Good Behaviour locations starting June 28, as well as online at dogstandards.ca. It comes in 4 oz. mini pints and retails for $5.50.

The brands will host a launch event at Good Behaviour, 342 Westmoreland Ave N, Toronto, on Sunday, June 28 from 12–4 p.m. The afternoon includes sampling, swag bags, dog tag engraving, adoptable dogs with Toronto Humane Society, and more. RSVP for the event here.

ABOUT DOG STANDARDS

Dog Standards customizes and delivers fresh meal plans for dogs to doorsteps across Canada. Made with human-grade ingredients, gently-cooked and preservative-free, our food exceeds the standards currently accepted in the pet food industry. We're on a mission to make dogs healthier and happier by providing a convenient way to feed fresh.

ABOUT GOOD BEHAVIOUR

Good Behaviour was founded by Michael Lam and Eric Chow, who set out to blend the nostalgia of comfort food with their professional culinary backgrounds. Since its inception in 2021, they have grown from a small-batch ice cream pop-up to a beloved Toronto food destination for ice cream & submarine sandwiches, now boasting multiple locations and a devoted community.

SOURCE Dog Standards

Jessica Bevilacqua, [email protected]