Gonez Media Goes National as Now Toronto Success Drives Launch of Now Canada and Now Vancouver

Fast growing digital media company builds on Now Toronto's success to scale Canadian storytelling across the country

TORONTO, April 23, 2026 /CNW/ - Gonez Media has announced a major national expansion with the upcoming launch of Now Canada and Now Vancouver, marking a pivotal milestone in the company's rapid growth and evolution into one of Canada's most influential independent digital media companies.

The announcement, made during the company's five year anniversary celebration in Toronto, signals a bold next chapter focused on building a network of modern and culturally relevant media platforms that reflect and amplify Canadian voices at scale.

The expansion follows a breakout year for Now Toronto, which has become a leading force in the city's digital media landscape. Over the past year, the platform has averaged more than 40 million monthly video views, increased website readership by 65 percent, and grown its TikTok audience to nearly 400,000 followers.

Under Gonez Media's leadership, the legacy brand has been reimagined through a digital first strategy that prioritizes short form video, social distribution, and culturally relevant storytelling designed to connect with a new generation of audiences.

"What we have proven in Toronto is that audiences are looking for media that feels relevant, local, and authentic," said Brandon Gonez, Founder and CEO of Gonez Media. "Now Canada and Now Vancouver allow us to take that model nationwide, creating new opportunities, amplifying Canadian voices, and telling our stories on a much larger scale."

Set to launch this summer, Now Canada will serve as a national platform that highlights stories, trends, and cultural moments shaping communities across the country. At the same time, Now Vancouver will mark the company's first expansion beyond Toronto, delivering dedicated coverage of culture, food, entertainment, business, and local voices.

Vancouver was selected as the first expansion market because of its dynamic cultural landscape and strong creative community, aligning with Gonez Media's mission to support Canadian creators, artists, and storytellers across the country.

The expansion also reflects increasing demand from advertisers and brand partners who want to connect with engaged Canadian audiences in more meaningful ways.

"We are seeing strong interest from brands that want to collaborate with platforms that truly understand Canadian culture," said Kristal Shankaran, Head of Partnerships. "This expansion allows us to meet that demand while remaining proudly Canadian owned and focused on authentic audience engagement."

As part of its growth strategy, Gonez Media will create new roles across editorial, production, partnerships, and creative, reinforcing its commitment to investing in Canadian talent at a time when many media companies are scaling back.

In just five years, Gonez Media has grown from a startup into a standout success story, demonstrating that independent Canadian media can lead, grow, and compete at scale.

"Canadian stories deserve strong Canadian platforms," added Gonez. "We are building something ambitious, independent, and designed for the future."

Additional details on launch timelines, editorial teams, and partnerships will be announced in the coming weeks.

About Gonez Media

Gonez Media is a proudly Canadian-owned digital media company redefining modern storytelling through three pillars: Publications, Productions, and Agency. By bringing these capabilities under one roof, Gonez Media provides brands with a single trusted partner for authentic storytelling, premium content creation, and multichannel marketing that delivers measurable results. The company reaches millions of Canadians each month through culturally relevant, audience-first platforms, including Now Toronto, with continued expansion underway through Now Canada and Now Vancouver.

SOURCE Gonez Media

Media Contact Media Relations, Gonez Media [email protected]