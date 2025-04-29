GolfNorth and Sumou Global Investment Partner to Build Golf and Lifestyle Destinations in Saudi Arabia and across The Middle East and North Africa

Project aim is to shape the future of travel and leisure using partners' deep expertise in development, golf management and technology

WATERLOO, ON, April 29, 2025 /CNW/ - GolfNorth, Canada's leading golf course and technology company, is partnering with Sumou Global Investment, Saudi Arabia's premier real estate developer & investor, to develop a series of luxury golf communities and resort destinations across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Middle East and North Africa. The joint venture aims to meet the Saudi government's ambitious Vision 2030 tourism and ecological and environmental goals by sustainably transforming the Kingdom's landscape, creating new investments, luxury real estate, five-star hospitality, championship golf and innovative technologies for a new global standard in lifestyle homes and destinations.

Each destination developed by the two partners will feature high-end developments: 1. Luxury Villas and Residences set in stunning natural landscapes; 2. Championship Golf Courses designed by top international architects; 3. World-Class Hotels, Wellness Retreats, and Lifestyle Amenities, designed for both local residents and international travelers.

The partnership brings together the Middle East's leading real-estate investor with a development exceeding 60 million square meter of land and history of developing visionary projects including Dhahiat Murouj Jeddah, Dhahiat Sumou Makkah and Sumou Towers on Jeddah Water Front and Canada's GolfNorth, the largest multi-course operator in Canada, featuring a full suite of technologies and services for golf course operations and management that currently supports 500 golf courses.

"GolfNorth's expertise, proprietary technology and infrastructure are a perfect fit for Sumou's ambitious plans to build iconic golf courses, communities and destinations," said Jim Balsillie, Chair and owner of GolfNorth. "This is a unique opportunity to take Canadian brand, technology and management skills globally," he added.

GolfNorth will take the lead in designing, operating, and maintaining all golf courses. In addition to its innovative technology services, the Canadian company will ensure tournament-grade course maintenance and elite playing conditions with sustainable practices including water conservation and ecological balance. Further, they will offer golf academies, member programs, and tournament and league hosting.

"Today's announcement is a result of our vision to redefine luxury living on a global stage." said Abdulrahman Ayedh Al-Qahtani, CEO of Sumou Global Investment. "In line with Vision 2030, our partnership aims to position the Kingdom as a global hub for lifestyle, tourism and real estate innovation."

Lead projects in Riyadh, Jeddah and Al Khobar are set to break ground in 2025, with phased openings beginning in 2027. Additional sites across Saudi Arabia and internationally are under consideration, aligning with the growing global demand for integrated lifestyle destinations.

GolfNorth will continue its active growth plan for properties in Canada. Founded in 1994, the company is now the national leader in course management technologies with over 500 courses using its proprietary suite. As the largest multi-course operator in Canada, GolfNorth currently operates 43 golf properties, from British Columbia to Nova Scotia, and has 5 active real-estate developments in Canada.

About Sumou Global Investment

Sumou Investment is part of Sumou Holding among Saudi Arabia's largest private real estate group. Established in 2008, today Sumou is developing more than 60 million square meters of land, specialized in creating transformative projects that contribute to the growth of different sectors in Saudi Arabia and around the globe. With major landmark projects in Saudi Arabia currently under development; Sumou Towers, the tallest 319-meter twin towers on Jeddah water front. Sumou Park, strategically located in the capital Riyadh, a 300 thousand square meter sustainable development. Sumou Views inspired by the city of Al Khobar's journey that grew from a tranquil fishing village to a flourishing urban hub in the eastern Province of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. www.sgi.sa

About GolfNorth

GolfNorth Properties is a privately owned golf and resort management company, based in Waterloo, Ontario. Founded in 1994, the company grew steadily to become the national leader in the management of golf properties and is now the largest multi-course operator in Canada. GolfNorth currently operates 43 golf properties in Canada, from British Columbia to Nova Scotia. Supporting its operational excellence is Tee-On, GolfNorth's innovative technology service platform for golf and resort operations that currently supports 500 courses and features e-commerce, analytics, POS integrations, loyalty and member optimization programs. The full roster of GolfNorth courses is available at www.golfnorth.ca .

