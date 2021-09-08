Goldwind's 5-Megawatt Plus Onshore Test Turbine Marks Grid Connection Milestone

Goldwind president Mr. Cao Zhigang states, "Goldwind has a methodical and calculated method to its development and release of wind turbines and other clean energy technologies. The GW 5S wind turbine is our most powerful onshore turbine to-date that takes into account global wind market requirements, customer direction, and extensive research and development – further marking it as a top-rated turbine among Goldwind's already impressive suite of mature PMDD turbine platforms."

The GW 5S platform has a structured design rooted in Goldwind's best-in-class PMDD turbine technology and incorporates attributes from its predecessors -- most namely the GW 3S and 4S -- including expandable capacity, high power generation, high reliability, intelligent control systems, and grid-friendliness. The IEC wind class IIIB product developed by Goldwind for China and international key markets, features the same platform-based, modular development of other Goldwind PMDD turbines including a scaled rated power of 5.2MW to 5.6 and 6.0MW, a rotor diameter of 165-meters, and hub heights can range from 100 – meters up to 130-meters.

"Goldwind's 5-megawatt turbine underscores our technological depth and ability to bring trusted products and services to our customers and their projects on a global scale," says Mr. Wu Kai, vice president of Goldwind and general manager of Goldwind International Holdings, a subsidiary of Goldwind Science & Technology and parent company of 9 global subsidiaries.

The GW 5S made its initial debut at the 2020 China Wind Power (CWP) conference. The test unit was installed in China in late July 2021 and was grid connected in mid-August. It will now undergo a series of testing and international type certifications by DNV. To learn more about the GW 5S visit goldwind.com/product-gw5s.

About Goldwind Science & Technology

Goldwind Science & Technology (SZSE: 002202) (HK: 2208) is a global leader of clean energy, energy conservation and environmental protection. We are committed to promoting energy transformation to attain access to affordable, reliable and sustainable energy for all, and to drive a renewable future. Specializing in wind power, internet of energy and environmental protection, we leverage strong scientific research innovation and best business practices to take renewable energy utilization efficiency to new heights. To learn more, visit www.goldwind.com.

GOLDWIND MEDIA CONTACTS:

Goldwind Americas

Lauren La Marche

T: +1 (602) 717-3223

E: [email protected]

Goldwind Australia

Noel Lean|

T: +61 409 397 456

E: [email protected]

Goldwind Corporate

Lynne Wei

T : +86 (10) 67511888-7479

E : [email protected]

SOURCE Goldwind Science & Technology