Goldsky Resources Releases Q4 2025 Unaudited Financial Results and Corporate Update

VANCOUVER, BC, March 31, 2026 /CNW/ - Goldsky Resources Corp (TSXV: GSKR) (FNSE: GSKR SDB) (OTCQX: GSKRF) (FRA: HEG0) ("Goldsky Resources" or the "Company") announces the release of its unaudited consolidated financial statements and management discussion and analysis (the "Unaudited Financial Statements") for the three months and year ending December 31, 2025; this release was necessary as part of the Company's Nasdaq First North Growth Market ("Nasdaq First North") listing which requires that listed companies' annual reports be made available no later three months after the end of the fiscal year. The Company's audited financial statements for this same period are scheduled to be filed on SEDAR+ on April 30, 2026, in line with Company's normal financial reporting schedule pursuant to applicable Canadian securities laws. The Unaudited Financial Statements are based on information currently available to management and are subject to change upon completion of the audit process.

Selected Financial Information

Cash increased significantly to $84.4 million at December 31, 2025 (2024: $9.6 million), primarily as a result of the completion of the C$80 million concurrent financing in connection with the Mawson acquisition.

Total assets increased to $178.0 million (2024: $26.5 million), reflecting the acquisition of Mawson Finland Limited and the consolidation of its exploration and evaluation assets.

Exploration and evaluation assets increased to $91.5 million (2024: $15.4 million), driven by the addition of the Rajapalot project and continued investment across the Company's Nordic portfolio.

The Company reported a net loss of $28.2 million for the year (2024: $10.9 million). The increase in loss is primarily attributable to higher exploration expenditures and increased corporate activity following the transformational transaction.

Key Operational and Corporate Highlights

2025 Highlights:

Completion of the acquisition of Mawson Finland Limited on December 16, 2025

Completion of C$80 million concurrent financing

Significant expansion of asset base across Sweden and Finland.

Exploration and Drilling Highlights

The Company continued to advance its exploration programs across its Nordic portfolio during 2025. At the Aida target within the Paubäcken project, drilling results demonstrated strong gold mineralization across multiple zones, with several high-grade intercepts and expansion of known mineralized corridors. The results support the presence of a large-scale gold system with mineralization remaining open in multiple directions.

At the Rajapalot gold-cobalt project in Finland, drilling programs continued to focus on expanding and upgrading existing resources at the Palokas and Raja zones. The 2025 and ongoing 2026 programs are designed to improve resource confidence and test new regional targets, with multiple drill rigs currently active on site.

Subsequent Events and 2026 Highlights

Subsequent to year-end, the Company announced an agreement to acquire the remaining 55% interest in the Barsele Gold Project, which will result in Goldsky consolidating 100% ownership of this key development asset. The Company plans to advance Barsele toward a Preliminary Economic Assessment in 2026 while continuing exploration across its broader portfolio.

Link to Unaudited Financial Statements and MD&A

The Unaudited Financial Statements are available on the Company's website here.

The Unaudited Financial Statements are based on reasonable estimates and information available to the Company currently. As such, the Company's actual results may vary from the financial information presented therein. In addition, the unaudited financial information presented therein may not present all information necessary for an understanding of the Company's financial condition and results of operations as of and for the year ended December 31, 2025.

The Company's annual general meeting of the shareholders (AGM) is scheduled for June 30, 2026.

About Goldsky Resources Corp.

Goldsky Resources is a publicly listed gold exploration company, consolidating assets in Sweden and Finland. The Company's flagship asset is the Barsele gold project in central Sweden, in which it has entered into a transaction to become the 100% owner from Agnico Eagle. Barsele is host to an Indicated Mineral Resource of 7.88 Mt grading 1.27 g/t Au containing 320,781 oz Au and an Inferred Mineral Resource: 28.75 Mt grading 1.98 g/t Au containing 1.83 Moz Au.

Goldsky Resources owns a district-scale license position surrounding Barsele totalling approximately 80,000 hectares on Sweden's Gold Line greenstone belt comprised of two additional projects (Paubäcken, Storjuktan).

Additionally, in central Finland, Goldsky Resources is the 100%-owner of a district-scale position covering the entire underexplored Oijärvi greenstone belt, including the Kylmäkangas deposit, the largest known gold occurrence on this belt. Goldsky Resources is also the 100% -owner of the Rajapalot gold cobalt project situated in northern Finland, which has an Inferred Resource of 9,780kt containing 867 koz Au @ 2.8 g/t Au & 4.3 kt Co @ 441 ppm Co (NI 43-101 Technical Report ON A Preliminary Economic Assessment Of The Rajapalot Gold-Cobalt Project, Finland. Effective Date: 19 December 2023. Prepared for Mawson Finland Ltd by SRK Consulting (UK) LTD. SRK Qualified Person Christopher Bray Beng (Mining), MAusIMM(CP), Ove Klaver, MSc (Geology), Eur.Geol., Eemeli Rantala, MSc (Geology), P.Geo., Craig Brown, B.E. (Chem), GradDipGeosci, FAusIMM, Mathieu Gosselin, Beng (Mining), P.Eng.).

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Russell Bradford,

CEO & Director

For further information contact:

Investor Relations

Neil MacRae

SVP, Corporate Development

[email protected]

The Company's certified adviser on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market is Augment Partners AB, [email protected], +46 8-604 22 55.

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Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No securities regulatory authority has reviewed or approved of the contents of this news release.

Forward-looking Information:

This news release contains forward-looking statements that reflect the Company's intentions, beliefs, or current expectations about and targets for the Company's and the group's future results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, performance, prospects, anticipated growth, strategies and opportunities and the markets in which the Company and the group operates. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and may be identified by words such as "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "may", "plan", "estimate", "will", "should", "could", "aim" or "might", or, in each case, their negative, or similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this news release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that they will materialize or that the assumptions on which it is based are correct. Because these statements are based on assumptions or estimates and are subject to risks and uncertainties, the actual results or outcome could differ materially from those set out in the forward-looking statements as a result of many factors. Such risks, uncertainties, contingencies, and other important factors could cause actual events to differ materially from the expectations expressed or implied in this release by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not guarantee that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements in this news release are free from errors and readers of this news release should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements in this press release. The information, opinions and forward-looking statements that are expressly or implicitly contained herein speak only as of the date of this news release and are subject to change without notice. Neither the Company nor anyone else undertake to review, update, confirm or to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that arise in relation to the content of this news release, unless it is required by law or Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares.

SOURCE Goldsky Resources Corp.