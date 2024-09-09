GoldMining Discovers Gold and Copper Mineralization in Drilling 1 km from the São Jorge Deposit, Brazil

GoldMining Inc.

Sep 09, 2024, 06:30 ET

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 9, 2024 /CNW/ - GoldMining Inc. (the "Company" or "GoldMining") (TSX: GOLD) (NYSE American: GLDG) is pleased to report final drill assay results from the previously announced diamond drilling program, and a progress update for the ongoing auger drilling program, at the Company's 100% owned São Jorge Project ("São Jorge" or the "Project") in the Tapajós gold district ("Tapajós"), Pará State, Brazil.

Highlights include:

  •  The two most recent diamond drill holes successfully identified new gold and copper mineralization approximately 1 kilometre ("km") northwest of the São Jorge gold deposit (the "Deposit") in areas that had no previous drilling. Assay results include:
    •  Drill hole SJD-123-24:
      • 10 m at 0.66 grams per tonne (g/t) gold (Au) from 93 metres (m) depth, including:
        • 2 m at 1.65 g/t Au from 93 m depth.
    •  Drill hole SJD-124-24:
      • 28 m at 275 ppm (0.0275%) copper (Cu) from 28 m depth.
  •  The ongoing shallow auger drilling program has returned very encouraging indications of new zones of primary gold mineralization at the William South target located approximately 2 km north of the Deposit. Several auger drill holes delivered high-grade intercepts within the top of weathered bedrock, directly underlying large high-tenor surface soil anomalies. Highlight drill intercepts include:
    •  1 m at 17.14 g/t Au from 12 m depth
    •  1 m at 8.01 g/t Au from 6 m depth
    •  1 m at 3.78 g/t Au from 10 m depth

Alastair Still, Chief Executive Officer of GoldMining, commented: "The exploration program at São Jorge completed to date has significantly advanced our geological knowledge in the São Jorge district, including better defining the high-grade core of the São Jorge deposit. The recent step-out core drilling program has identified mineralization approximately 1 km away from the existing mineral resource in an area with no previous drilling. In addition, our team has assembled exciting evidence for potential additional corridors of mineralization on the regional scale property, which were diligently identified via gold-in-soil sampling and now have been confirmed through auger drilling to include a bedrock source containing high-grade gold."

Tim Smith, Vice President of Exploration of GoldMining, commented: "To complement the encouraging gold mineralization intersected in step-out core and auger drilling, drill hole SJD-124-24 intersected a broad zone of strongly anomalous copper which is encouraging as the Tapajos district is known to contain porphyry-style copper +/- gold mineralization. Further, gold mineralization intersected in SJD-123-24 is consistent with our thesis of an extensive high-strain corridor that could host additional gold mineralization northwest and southeast along strike of the Deposit as a component of a regional scale gold-bearing mineral system."

São Jorge Drill Program Overview

The Company commenced drilling at São Jorge in May 2024 (see news release dated May 29, 2024). The objectives of the program included confirmatory drilling within and near the margins of the existing São Jorge gold deposit (the "Deposit"), as well as exploratory drilling of identified gold targets within 1-2 km of known mineralization in areas with no previous drilling.

The diamond core drilling component of the program consisted of 1,077 m over five holes, and the ongoing 3,000 m auger drilling program is approximately two thirds complete, with assays received from approximately one third of the projected program. Assay results for the latest two diamond drill holes (SJD-123-24 and SJD-124-24) have been received, which combined with the previously released holes, SJD-120-24 to SJD-122-24 (see news releases dated June 18 and July 9, 2024), successfully concludes the current phase of diamond core drilling planned for São Jorge. The latest holes have identified new gold and copper mineralization approximately 1 km northwest of the existing deposit in an area that had not been previously drilled.

Ongoing auger drilling, focused in an area located approximately 2 km north of the São Jorge deposit to follow up on the large high tenor 'William South' gold-in-soil anomaly, has returned very encouraging indications of primary gold mineralization in bedrock which highlights that the large, regional-scale property has potential to host additional corridors of mineralization that can be further tested by core drilling.

São Jorge lies within the active and rapidly developing Tapajós Gold District (see Figure 1), which is estimated to have produced over 20 million ounces of gold historically from artisanal mining of surface deposits, according to the Brazil National Mining Agency. The Tapajós is home to Serabi Gold Plc.'s producing high-grade underground Palito Mine and G Mining Ventures Corp.'s ("G Mining") brand new Tocantinzinho Gold Mine, which recently declared commercial production (see G Mining news release September 3, 2024).

São Jorge is located immediately adjacent to paved Hwy BR-163 and a new 138 kV powerline corridor, which ties into the district electrical grid recently constructed for the Tocantinzinho Gold Mine. Exploration activities at São Jorge are operated from a permanent camp near the existing Deposit and just 3 km from the highway.

Diamond Core Drilling Program

Highlights of the confirmatory component of the drilling program included drill holes SJD-120-24 (see news release dated June 18, 2024) with an interval of 163 m at 1.02 g/t Au, and SJD-121-24 and SJD-122-24 (see news release dated July 9, 2024) with intervals of 18 m at 0.70 g/t Au and 19 m at 1.24 g/t Au respectively.

SJD-123-24 and SJD-124-24new drilling reported in this release - comprised step-out drilling located approximately 1 km to the northwest of the Deposit, testing coincident geochemical and geophysical anomalies interpreted to form an extension of the São Jorge high-strain corridor (see Figure 2). SJD-123-24 and SJD-124-24 tested strong and broad gold- and copper-in-soil surface anomalies, respectively. See Tables 1 and 2 for further information regarding the diamond core drilling.

Gold mineralization encountered in SJD-123-24 is similar in style to that in the São Jorge deposit, comprising fracture-controlled sulphide ± quartz veins, with the sulphides consisting of dominant pyrite with lesser chalcopyrite. This helps support our geological model that gold mineralization may extend along a broad high-strain corridor co-incident locally with a contact between monzogranite and syenogranite The sheared contact between monzogranite and syenogranite, which at the Deposit forms the southern boundary of the São Jorge high-strain corridor, was not intersected in the shallow depth drilled in SJD-123-24, thus follow-up drilling is warranted both across and along strike (see Figure 3 for a cross-section of SJD-123-24 and SJD-124-24).

The elevated copper encountered in SJD-124-24 is interpreted as a possible hydromorphic dispersion layer in saprolite, see Figure 3, formed from the in situ weathering of granitoid rock and the redistribution of mobile metals by ground water. It may form a horizontal blanket-shaped plume of elevated copper, concentrated between the base of complete oxidation ("BOCO") and top of fresh rock ("TOFR"), which is the typical location for hydromorphic mobilization of soluble metals in a lateritic weathering profile such as in the Tapajós district of the Brazilian Craton. The strongly anomalous Cu zone in SJD-124-24 contains approximately 20 times the typical background of copper levels normally found in granitoid rocks, and the location, continuity and tenor of the anomalous copper values may indicate an underlying bedrock source of copper mineralization in close proximity. Deeper sections of SJD-124-24 intersected thin discrete sulphide bearing veins with dominant pyrite and chalcopyrite, thus confirming a possible source of the elevated copper in bedrock. Hydromorphic dispersion halos may extend for 10s to 100s of meters from the source bedrock mineralization, therefore follow-up drilling is warranted to further explore and confirm the potential source, tenor and style of copper mineralization responsible for the broad halo of copper enrichment in the weathering profile. 

Auger Geochemical Drilling Program

A power auger drilling program comprising an initial program of 3,000 meters for approximately 200 holes is underway at the Project. The auger program is initially targeting the high priority 'William South' area located approximately 2 km north of the São Jorge deposit. William South comprises a broad high-tenor zone of anomalous gold-in-soil (see Figures 2 and 4), measuring approximately 2 km x 2 km with soil assays peaking at 2,163 ppb Au (2.163 g/t Au).

To date assays have been received for 101 holes completed at the William South target. From the initial drill results, approximately 25% of all holes have returned assay results greater than 100 ppb (0.1 g/t) Au, confirming the presence of gold mineralization in weathered bedrock. Note that background gold values in both residual weathered bedrock and overlying transported soils, is expected to range from nil to 1-2 ppb Au, thus values of greater than 10 -25 ppb Au are considered to be 'elevated' and greater than 100 ppb Au to be 'highly anomalous'. 

The auger drilling comprises a powered 20 centimetre diameter rotary drill head capable of penetrating to 15-20 m depth. A geologist or technician supervises the drilling to log the drill cuttings and distinguish transported overburden from in situ weathered bedrock. Sampling is conducted on 1 m intervals with assaying to 5 ppb Au detection. The drill method is open-hole, therefore contamination and/or dilution of precious metal grades by material from higher in the hole is possible. However, the low detection limit assay results, coupled with interpretation of the geological profile, provides a quick, cheap and effective direct mapping of the presence of gold mineralization in the uppermost portion of the residual weathered bedrock profile. This information can be used to guide follow-up exploration drilling using larger equipment such as reverse circulation (RC) or diamond core drilling. The auger drilling assay results received to date are illustrated in Figure 2, and details are provided in Tables 3 & 4.

Auger drilling at William South has to date returned very encouraging indications of primary gold mineralization in bedrock, which confirms an in situ source of the gold-in-soil anomaly and encourages more widespread application of auger drilling – a cheap and rapid sub-surface geochemical test – across other gold-in-soil anomalies within the Project. Furthermore, the confirmation of a bedrock gold source beneath the William South soil anomaly suggests that the large, regional-scale Project has potential to host additional corridors of mineralization that can be further tested by deeper RC or core drilling methods to define new bedrock gold discoveries. Several additional target areas are planned for auger drill testing over the coming months, see Figure 4.

For additional information regarding the São Jorge Project, including existing resource estimates and historical work at the project, please refer to the technical report titled "São Jorge Gold Project, Pará State, Brazil: Independent Technical Report on Mineral Resources", prepared for the Company and dated effective May 31, 2021, which is available under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca

Table 1 – São Jorge assay intercepts from the 2024 diamond core drilling program, received as of September 9, 2024.  

Hole Number 

Interval From

(m)

Interval To

(m)

Core

Length1 (m)

Au Grade

(g/t)

Cu Grade

(ppm)

SJD-120-24

44.00

207.00

163.00

1.02

-

SJD-120-24

44.00

64.00

20.00

1.37

-

Including

45.00

50.00

5.00

2.82

-

Including

45.00

46.00

1.00

7.25

-

SJD-120-24

69.00

70.00

1.00

3.03

-

SJD-120-24

74.00

75.00

1.00

5.05

-

SJD-120-24

95.00

132.00

37.00

2.26

-

Including

97.00

98.00

1.00

11.47

-

Including

102.00

104.00

2.00

12.22

-

SJD-120-24

148.00

159.00

11.00

1.00

-

Including

152.00

155.00

3.00

2.31

-

SJD-120-24

166.00

179.00

13.00

1.35

-

SJD-120-24

195.0

207.0

12.00

1.15

-

including

201.00

206.00

5.00

2.24

-

Including

205.00

206.00

1.00

7.29

-

SJD-120-24

249.00

250.00

1.00

1.07

-

SJD-120-24

259.00

260.00

1.00

1.27

-

SJD-120-24

265.00

266.00

1.00

3.74

-

SJD-121-24

49.00

52.00

3.00

1.31

-

SJD-121-24

86.00

104.00

18.00

0.70

-

Including

88.00

96.00

8.00

1.14

-

SJD-121-24

191.00

196.00

5.00

0.75

-

SJD-122-24

32.00

35.00

3.00

0.80

-

SJD-122-24

61.00

80.00

19.00

1.24

-

Including

68.00

75.00

7.00

2.98

-

Including

72.00

73.00

1.00

15.67

-

SJD-122-24

110.00

114.00

4.00

0.47

-

SJD-123-24

93.00

103.00

10.00

0.66

-

Including

93.00

95.00

2.00

1.65

-

SJD-124-24

28.00

56.00

28.00

-

275

Notes:

1.

True widths are estimated to be approximately 66% of downhole length, assuming primarily steeply dipping vein-hosted mineralization.

Table 2 – São Jorge 2024 diamond core drill hole collar location coordinates.

Hole

Number

Easting

Metres

(UTM Zone 

21S)

Northing

Metres 

(UTM Zone 

21S)

Elevation  

(m above 

sea level) 

Depth 

(m) 

Azimuth  

(Degrees)  

Dip  

(Degrees)  

Status 

SJD 120-24 

657535

9282655

209.45

271.84

335

-50

All assays 

received 

SJD 121-24 

656807

9283159

211.50

200.34

180

-50

All assays 

received 

SJD 122-24 

656810

9283020

214.90

126.43

180

-50

All assays 

received 

SJD 123-24 

656065

9283800

203.10

251.39

230

-50

All assays 

received 

SJD 124-24 

656360

9284004

223.29

226.51

215

-50

All assays 

received 

Table 3 – São Jorge bedrock assay intercepts from the 2024 auger drilling program, received as of September 9, 2024 

Hole Number

Interval 

From (m) 

Interval 

To (m) 

Sample  

Length1  

(m)  

Au Grade 

(g/t) 

SJTRD-047-24 to SJTRD-053-24

No Significant Result 

SJTRD-054-24

9.00

10.00

1.00

0.22

SJTRD-055-24

10.00

11.00

1.00

0.96

SJTRD-056-24 to SJTRD-076-24

No Significant Result

SJTRD-077-24

7.00

9.00

1.00

3.05

SJTRD-078-24

No Significant Result 

SJTRD-079-24

4.00

5.00

1.00

0.12

SJTRD-080-24

5.00

6.00

1.00

0.18

SJTRD-081-24

4.00

5.00

1.00

0.32

SJTRD-082-24

8.00

9.00

1.00

2.03

 And

12.00

13.00

1.00

17.14

SJTRD-083-24

No Significant Result 

SJTRD-084-24

17.00

18.00

1.00

0.92

SJTRD-085-24

No Significant Result 

SJTRD-086-24

6.00

7.00

1.00

8.01

SJTRD-087-24 to SJTRD-089-24

No Significant Result 

SJTRD-090-24

9.00

10.00

1.00

0.83

SJTRD-091-24

9.00

11.00

2.00

1.47

SJTRD-092-24 to SJTRD-095-24

No Significant Result 

SJTRD-096-24

6.00

7.00

1.00

0.28

SJTRD-097-24

No Significant Result 

SJTRD-098-24

6.00

8.00

2.00

0.38

SJTRD-099-24 to SJTRD-107-24

No Significant Result 

SJTRD-108-24

10.00

11.00

1.00

0.10

SJTRD-109-24

9.00

10.00

1.00

0.11

SJTRD-110-24

7.00

8.00

1.00

0.21

SJTRD-111-24

No Significant Result 

SJTRD-112-24

5.00

6.00

1.00

0.19

SJTRD-113-24

10.00

11.00

1.00

0.17

SJTRD-114-24 to SJTRD-120-24

No Significant Result 

SJTRD-121-24

8.00

9.00

1.00

0.11

SJTRD-122-24 to SJTRD-123-24

No Significant Result 

SJTRD-124-24

9.00

11.00

2.00

2.06

 Including

10.00

11.00

1.00

3.78

SJTRD-125-24 to SJTRD-127-24

No Significant Result 

SJTRD-128-24

13.00

14.00

1.00

0.78

SJTRD-129-24 to SJTRD-142-24

No Significant Result 

Notes:


1.

True widths are unknown given the vertical hole angle and limited depth of drill penetration.

Table 4 São Jorge 2024 auger drill hole collar location coordinates.1

Hole Number

Easting

Metres

(UTM Zone 21S) 

Northing

Metres 

(UTM Zone 21S) 

Elevation 

(m above 

sea level) 

Depth 

(m) 

Status 

SJTRD-047-24

656598

9284613

210

20

All assays received 

SJTRD-048-24

656712

9284447

211

15

All assays received 

SJTRD-049-24

656709

9284505

214

14

All assays received 

SJTRD-052-24

656701

9284550

215

14

All assays received 

SJTRD-051-24

656651

9284700

215

8

All assays received 

SJTRD-050-24

656650

9284650

219

11

All assays received 

SJTRD-055-24

656650

9284600

218

13

All assays received 

SJTRD-054-24

656601

9284600

217

12

All assays received 

SJTRD-053-24

656601

9284650

221

10

All assays received 

SJTRD-056-24

656603

9284701

215

7

All assays received 

SJTRD-057-24

656401

9284500

219

14

All assays received 

SJTRD-058-24

656402

9284550

222

12

All assays received 

SJTRD-059-24

656402

9284600

223

11

All assays received 

SJTRD-060-24

656401

9284635

219

10

All assays received 

SJTRD-061-24

656350

9284600

218

9

All assays received 

SJTRD-062-24

656351

9284550

220

13

All assays received 

SJTRD-063-24

656357

9284500

207

14

All assays received 

SJTRD-064-24

656361

9284445

225

13

All assays received 

SJTRD-065-24

656602

9284559

216

14

All assays received 

SJTRD-066-24

656603

9284568

226

13

All assays received 

SJTRD-067-24

656603

9284578

201

14

All assays received 

SJTRD-068-24

656604

9284588

209

13

All assays received 

SJTRD-069-24

656607

9284598

230

14

All assays received 

SJTRD-070-24

656618

9284600

203

12

All assays received 

SJTRD-071-24

656599

9284624

205

16

All assays received 

SJTRD-072-24

656598

9284631

207

18

All assays received 

SJTRD-073-24

656595

9284643

206

18

All assays received 

SJTRD-074-24

656596

9284660

206

16

All assays received 

SJTRD-075-24

656596

9284676

204

18

All assays received 

SJTRD-076-24

656599

9284652

205

18

All assays received 

SJTRD-077-24

656801

9284637

212

15

All assays received 

SJTRD-078-24

656558

9284652

205

18

All assays received 

SJTRD-079-24

656567

9284653

206

18

All assays received 

SJTRD-080-24

656578

9284653

205

18

All assays received 

SJTRD-081-24

656588

9284649

205

18

All assays received 

SJTRD-082-24

656604

9284655

221

16

All assays received 

SJTRD-083-24

656614

9284655

221

18

All assays received 

SJTRD-084-24

656624

9284654

221

18

All assays received 

SJTRD-085-24

656634

9284654

220

18

All assays received 

SJTRD-086-24

656648

9284654

220

18

All assays received 

SJTRD-087-24

656645

9284625

209

15

All assays received 

SJTRD-088-24

656625

9284600

208

15

All assays received 

SJTRD-089-24

656634

9284599

208

15

All assays received 

SJTRD-090-24

656588

9284596

211

15

All assays received 

SJTRD-091-24

656577

9284597

212

15

All assays received 

SJTRD-092-24

656568

9284602

223

15

All assays received 

SJTRD-093-24

656556

9284597

209

15

All assays received 

SJTRD-094-24

656711

9284454

218

15

All assays received 

SJTRD-095-24

656733

9284452

219

15

All assays received 

SJTRD-096-24

656772

9284449

220

15

All assays received 

SJTRD-097-24

656797

9284441

214

15

All assays received 

SJTRD-098-24

656826

9284430

209

15

All assays received 

SJTRD-099-24

656744

9284621

196

15

All assays received 

SJTRD-100-24

656702

9284607

203

15

All assays received 

SJTRD-101-24

656506

9284656

209

15

All assays received 

SJTRD-102-24

656451

9284645

210

15

All assays received 

SJTRD-103-24

656452

9284600

212

15

All assays received 

SJTRD-104-24

656507

9284600

210

15

All assays received 

SJTRD-105-24

656553

9284579

236

15

All assays received 

SJTRD-106-24

656496

9284557

235

15

All assays received 

SJTRD-107-24

656451

9284545

223

15

All assays received 

SJTRD-108-24

656860

9284396

220

15

All assays received 

SJTRD-109-24

656849

9284447

211

15

All assays received 

SJTRD-110-24

656808

9284432

215

15

All assays received 

SJTRD-111-24

656798

9284438

218

15

All assays received 

SJTRD-112-24

656794

9284467

231

15

All assays received 

SJTRD-113-24

656777

9284434

212

15

All assays received 

SJTRD-114-24

656744

9284432

221

15

All assays received 

SJTRD-115-24

656757

9284469

219

15

All assays received 

SJTRD-116-24

656741

9284469

204

15

All assays received 

SJTRD-117-24

656727

9284431

218

15

All assays received 

SJTRD-118-24

656682

9284440

214

15

All assays received 

SJTRD-119-24

656689

9284464

213

15

All assays received 

SJTRD-120-24

656660

9284452

208

15

All assays received 

SJTRD-121-24

656664

9284475

206

15

All assays received 

SJTRD-122-24

656661

9284500

230

15

All assays received 

SJTRD-123-24

656665

9284541

206

15

All assays received 

SJTRD-124-24

656612

9284539

210

15

All assays received 

SJTRD-125-24

656606

9284501

213

15

All assays received 

SJTRD-126-24

656612

9284449

218

15

All assays received 

SJTRD-127-24

656609

9284401

227

15

All assays received 

SJTRD-128-24

656611

9284346

213

15

All assays received 

SJTRD-129-24

656606

9284296

219

15

All assays received 

SJTRD-130-24

656558

9284298

234

15

All assays received 

SJTRD-131-24

656510

9284301

229

15

All assays received 

SJTRD-132-24

656463

9284291

219

15

All assays received 

SJTRD-133-24

656406

9284297

223

15

All assays received 

SJTRD-134-24

656359

9284294

224

15

All assays received 

SJTRD-135-24

656311

9284297

215

15

All assays received 

SJTRD-136-24

656257

9284301

265

15

All assays received 

SJTRD-137-24

656214

9284291

216

15

All assays received 

SJTRD-138-24

656659

9284298

249

15

All assays received 

SJTRD-139-24

656754

9284300

220

15

All assays received 

SJTRD-140-24

656802

9284300

208

15

All assays received 

SJTRD-141-24

656835

9284295

194

15

All assays received 

SJTRD-142-24

656848

9284349

217

12

All assays received 

Notes:


1.

All holes are collared at a vertical hole angle.

Qualified Person

Paulo Pereira, P. Geo., President of GoldMining, has supervised the preparation of, and verified and approved, the scientific and technical information herein this news release. Mr. Pereira is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

Data Verification

For this drill core sampling program, samples were taken from the NQ/HQ core by sawing the drill core in half, with one-half sent to SGS Geosol Laboratórios Ltda. ("SGS") in Brazil for assaying, and the other half of the core retained at the site for future reference. Sample lengths downhole were uniformly 1.0 m. For the auger drilling program, samples were collected at a 1 m sample interval, with the material being dried, homogenized and split in the field to obtain a 1 kg representative sample which was sent to SGS for analysis. The remaining auger sample material is stored until the lab results are received, and a 1 kg sample duplicate is maintained in the archive. 

SGS is a certified commercial laboratory located in Vespasiano, Minas Gerais, Brazil, and is independent of GoldMining. GoldMining has implemented a quality assurance and quality control program for the sampling and analysis of drill core and auger samples, including duplicates, mineralized standards and blank samples for each batch of 100 samples. The gold analyses were completed by FAA505 method (fire-assay with an atomic absorption finish on 50 grams of material). Copper assays were completed by the GE_ICP40Q method (multi-acid digestion with an inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectroscopy finish on 0.25 gram of material).

About GoldMining Inc.

GoldMining Inc. is a public mineral exploration company focused on acquiring and developing gold assets in the Americas. Through its disciplined acquisition strategy, GoldMining now controls a diversified portfolio of resource-stage gold and gold-copper projects in Canada, the U.S.A., Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The Company also owns approximately 21.5 million shares of Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSE American: GROY), 9.9 million shares of U.S. GoldMining Inc. (Nasdaq: USGO), and 26.7 million shares of NevGold Corp. (TSXV: NAU). See www.goldmining.com for additional information.

Notice to Readers

Technical disclosure regarding São Jorge has been prepared by the Company in accordance with NI 43-101. NI 43-101 is a rule of the Canadian Securities Administrators which establishes standards for all public disclosure an issuer makes of scientific and technical information concerning mineral projects.  These standards differ from the requirements of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and the scientific and technical information contained in this news release may not be comparable to similar information disclosed by domestic United States companies subject to the SEC's reporting and disclosure requirements.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-looking Statements

Certain of the information contained in this news release constitutes "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws ("forward-looking statements"), which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance and achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements expressed or implied therein. Forward-looking statements, which are all statements other than statements of historical fact, include, but are not limited to, statements and expectations respecting the Company's expectations regarding the project and expected work programs thereat and often contain words such as "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "will", "would", estimate", "expect", "believe", "potential" and variations of such terms. Such  forward-looking statements are based on the then-current expectations, beliefs, assumptions, estimates and forecasts about the business and the markets in which GoldMining operates, which may prove to be incorrect. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation: the inherent risks involved in the exploration and development of mineral properties, fluctuating metal prices, unanticipated costs and expenses, risks related to government and environmental regulation, social, permitting and licensing matters, any inability to complete work programs as expected, the Company's plans with respect to São Jorge may change as a result of further planning or otherwise,  and uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future. These risks, as well as others, including those set forth in GoldMiningꞌs most recent Annual Information Form and other filings with Canadian securities regulators and the SEC, could cause actual results and events to vary significantly. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements, or the material factors or assumptions used to develop such forward-looking statements, will prove to be accurate. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable securities law.

For additional information, please contact: GoldMining Inc., Amir Adnani, Co-Chairman; David Garofalo, Co-Chairman; Alastair Still, CEO; Telephone: (855) 630-1001, Email: [email protected]

