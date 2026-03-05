GoldMining Appoints Imola Götz as Vice President, Project Development

VANCOUVER, BC, March 5, 2026 /CNW/ - GoldMining Inc. (the "Company" or "GoldMining") (TSX: GOLD) (NYSE American: GLDG) is pleased to announce the appointment of Imola Götz as Vice President, Project Development.

Ms. Götz is a veteran mining engineer with over 30 years of international experience in both underground and open-pit mining environments including in world renowned northern Ontario gold mining camps of Hemlo and Timmins. Prior to joining the company, Ms. Götz held progressive leadership roles at Goldcorp, Newmont, Eldorado Gold, Sandstorm Gold Royalties, Horizon Copper, and most recently Royal Gold, where she developed life of mine plans, strategic business plans, and comparative economic evaluations of mining projects. In her role, Ms. Götz will be responsible for leading advancement and development of engineering, procurement, construction management and project controls throughout GoldMining's portfolio of resource-stage assets in the Americas.

Ms. Götz is a Professional Engineer licenced in BC, and a Fellow of the Association of Engineers Canada. In addition to being an active member of the Canadian Institute of Mining & Metallurgy (CIMM), she is also a "Qualified Person" as defined by Canadian National Instrument 43-101. Ms. Götz earned a Bachelor of Education in Mathematics and General Science from Lakehead University, a Master of Science in Mine Engineering from the Technical University of Petrosani, and a Financial Agility Diploma from Queens University.

As a skilled educator, Ms. Götz has established partnerships with Canadian Mine Engineering Schools and has guest lectured at Queens University and Laurentian University. She has authored, co-authored, and presented works at the CIMM Conference, the US Mine Ventilation Symposium and the World Mining Congress on various topics including women's leadership in the mining industry.

Alastair Still, President & Chief Executive Officer of GoldMining commented: "We are pleased to welcome Imola to the GoldMining team. Adding a technical leader of Imola's caliber is a pivotal step for the Company as we transition our core assets toward development. With our financial strength, combined with recent additions to our team including Imola's expertise and experience, we look forward to unlocking the value of the Company's assets."

Imola Götz commented: "I am joining the Company at an inflection point for its portfolio. I look forward to applying my experience and working closely with the team to define clear, strategic pathways to advance these projects through their next phases of development."

About GoldMining Inc.

GoldMining Inc. is a public mineral exploration company focused on acquiring and developing gold assets in the Americas. Through its disciplined acquisition strategy, GoldMining now controls a diversified portfolio of resource-stage gold and gold-copper projects in Canada, the U.S.A., Brazil, Colombia, and Peru.

