GoldMining Announces Participation at the H.C. Wainwright Spring Mining Conference April 19-20, 2021 (Virtual Conference)

VANCOUVER, BC, April 13, 2021 /CNW/ - GoldMining Inc. (the "Company" or "GoldMining") (TSX: GOLD) (NYSE American: GLDG) today announced it will be featured as a presenting company at the H.C. Wainwright Spring Mining Conference. The conference is being held on April 19-20, 2021 virtually.

Alastair Still, Chief Executive Officer of GoldMining Inc., will provide an overview of the Company's business during the live presentation and will be available to participate in one-on-one meetings with investors who are registered to join the conference.

If you are an institutional investor, and would like to listen to the Company's presentation, please click on the following link (www.hcwevents.com/mining) to register for the conference.

You may also listen to the company presentation online at: https://bit.ly/31Xqhpc, starting on Tuesday, April 20th, 2021 at 10:00 AM ET and archived for 90 days.

Event: H.C. Wainwright Spring Mining Conference (Virtual Conference) April 19-20, 2021

GoldMining Presentation: Tuesday, April 20th at 10:00 AM ET

Company Webcasting Link: https://bit.ly/31Xqhpc

Location: Virtual Conference

About GoldMining Inc.

GoldMining Inc. is a public mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of gold assets in the Americas. Through its disciplined acquisition strategy, GoldMining now controls a diversified portfolio of resource-stage gold and gold-copper projects in Canada, U.S.A., Brazil, Colombia, and Peru.

About H.C. Wainwright & Co.

H.C. Wainwright is a full–service investment bank dedicated to providing corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions. H.C. Wainwright & Co. also provides research and sales and trading services to institutional investors. According to Sagient Research Systems, H.C. Wainwright's team is ranked as the #1 Placement Agent in terms of aggregate CMPO (confidentially marketed public offering), RD (registered direct offering) and PIPE (private investment in public equity) executed cumulatively since 1998. For more information visit H.C. Wainwright & Co. on the web at www.hcwco.com

For further information: GoldMining Inc., Amir Adnani, Chairman, Alastair Still, CEO, Telephone: (855) 630-1001, Email: [email protected]

