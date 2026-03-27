Goldman Sachs Canada Inc. Reports Acquisition and Disposition of Common Shares of Altus Group Limited

TORONTO, March 27, 2026 /CNW/ - Goldman Sachs Canada Inc. ("GS Canada") announces that, on March 18, 2026, it acquired an aggregate of 4,204 common shares of Altus Group Limited ("Altus") through the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange and/or on other Canadian marketplaces. Immediately following such acquisition, GS Canada had control or direction over an aggregate of 2,153,379 common shares of Altus representing approximately 5.32% of the 40,490,242 common shares of Altus (excluding 78,205 escrowed common shares) that GS Canada understands to be outstanding.

GS Canada acquired a total of 12,804 common shares of Altus (inclusive of the 4,204 common shares of Altus referred to above) since the commencement of Altus' substantial issuer bid and has subsequently sold common shares of Altus such that GS Canada currently owns less than 5% of the 40,490,242 common shares of Altus referred to above.

The common shares of Altus were acquired by GS Canada for hedging purposes in the ordinary course of GS Canada's business. The securities referred to above were acquired and are held in the ordinary course of business and were not acquired and are not held for the purpose of or with the effect of changing or influencing the control of the issuer of the securities and were not acquired and are not held in connection with or as a participant in any transaction having that purpose or effect. GS Canada may, in the future and from time to time, acquire or dispose of common shares of Altus in the ordinary course of business.

This press release is issued and filed in accordance with section 5.4 of National Instrument 62-104 – Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids.

SOURCE Goldman Sachs Canada Inc.

For further information, please contact: [email protected]