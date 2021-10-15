PIEDMONT, QC, Oct. 15, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Goldflare Exploration Inc. (TSXV: GOFL) ("Goldflare" or "the Company") announces flow-through private placement financing (the "Placement") available to eligible investors, up to 13,636,363 flow-through common shares of the Company, at a price of $0.055 per unit (1 = 1 common share + ½ warrant allowing the holder to acquire 1 common share at a price of $0.065 per share, for a period of 24 months following the closing of the Placement), for gross proceeds of approximately $750,000.

The funding is expected to close on or around October 29, 2021, and is subject to finalization of formal documentation and receipt of regulatory approvals, including approval from the TSX Venture Exchange.

The securities to be issued as part of the financing will be subject to a minimum holding period of four months plus one day following the closing date.

The Placement proceeds will be used to finance "Canadian exploration expenses" ("CEEs") (within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada)) on the Company's mining claims located in Quebec, including on its Aiguebelle-Goldfields, Syénite Condor and Duplessis-Agar properties.

The Company will therefore agree to renounce these exploration expenditures in Canada with an effective date no later than December 31, 2021.

For further information: Ghislain Morin, CEO, 819-354-9439, [email protected]; Serge Roy, Chairman of the Board, 819-856-8435, [email protected]