Golden Week 2025 Powers Travel Shifts: Strategic Planning, Alternative Stays, and Up-and-Coming Destinations

Chinese Outbound Travel — Longer booking lead times with rising demand for alternative stays.

Regional Autumn Holidays — Short-haul journeys peak during Japan's Silver Week and Korea's Chuseok, while Chinese cities remain popular among inbound visitors.

SHANGHAI, Sept. 23, 2025 /CNW/ -- Golden Week 2025 is set to be one of the busiest travel periods in recent years, with outbound accommodation bookings from China experiencing three-digit growth year-on-year. Coinciding with the Mid-Autumn Festival, this year's holiday offers an average eight-day break, and extends up to 12 days for those who take an additional three days of leave, leading to a "super holiday" fueling diverse travel plans. Trip.com Group's data further reveals that outbound travel from mainland China remains on a strong upward trajectory, with momentum that is expected to carry through Golden Week and the wider autumn season.

Top Destinations: From Cityscapes to Seaside Retreats

Japan and South Korea remain the top outbound markets for Chinese visitors, with air ticket sales to these two countries soaring year-on-year. Thailand, Malaysia, and Singapore also ranked among the top five, underscoring Southeast Asia's enduring appeal.

Urban centers such as Osaka, Tokyo, and Seoul continue to draw large crowds, reflecting tourists' enthusiasm for city life and cosmopolitan flair.

At the same time, demand for islands and nature-focused escapes is rising sharply. Cebu (Philippines), Phu Quoc (Vietnam), Okinawa (Japan), Jeju Island (South Korea), Nha Trang (Vietnam), and Perth (Australia) are among the fastest-growing destinations. Waterfront cities like Fukuoka, Sydney, and Macao are also climbing in popularity, featuring harbors and park-lined waterfronts.

In Europe, emerging hotspots are registering double- and triple-digit growth. German city Düsseldorf tops the list with a 188% year-on-year spike, drawing visitors with its vibrant beer culture and fashion-forward arts scene. Frankfurt, nestled along the River Main, appeals to museum lovers with its renowned "Museum Embankment," home to 13 world-class institutions ranging from the German Film Museum to the Museum of Ancient Sculpture. The rest of the top 10 European cities posting impressive gains are Copenhagen, Edinburgh, Geneva, Brussels, Oslo, Barcelona, Rome, and Nice.

Emerging Horizons: Africa and the Middle East

Beyond Asia and Europe, Chinese travellers are increasingly looking to Africa and the Middle East. Johannesburg reservations are up 232% year-on-year, as the city emerges as both South Africa's economic hub and the gateway to the continent's natural wonders. Cairo and Tanzania's Kilimanjaro region are also on the rise, the latter serving as the main access point to Mount Kilimanjaro and the Serengeti National Park.

The Middle East is witnessing an even more dramatic upswing. Doha has recorded a remarkable 441% year-on-year increase, while Abu Dhabi climbed 229%. Riyadh is also drawing international interest, combining deep historical heritage with a rapidly modernizing cityscape. With their prime locations and rich offerings, Middle Eastern cities are fast becoming global travel favourites.

A Shift Toward Strategic Travel

As travel habits evolve, Chinese travellers are adjusting their booking timelines.

Data from Trip.com Group reveals that Chinese travellers are securing their Golden Week trips earlier, with the average lead time for outbound reservations being a week ahead of the previous year. Additionally, travellers are seeking more value in their destinations and accommodations, opting for attractions with diverse activities and hotels offering enhanced services. This trend reflects a growing preference for budget-friendly travel that still provides meaningful leisure experiences.

Gen Z Drives Alternative Stays

Young backpackers and digital natives are reshaping the accommodation landscape. Hostels, appealing for their affordability and community atmosphere, saw reservations jump 240%. Gen Z travellers, who now make up a significant share of the outbound market, are leading this trend.

Beyond hostels, Chinese travellers are diversifying their choices: homestays, resorts, serviced apartments, ryokans, and villas all recorded strong growth. Overall, outbound accommodation reservations during Golden Week have posted triple-digit growth year-on-year, underscoring travellers' appetite for variety and unique experiences.

Holiday Overlaps Boost Regional Short-Haul Travel

Autumn holidays across East Asia — including Japan's Silver Week (Sep 13–23) and Korea's Chuseok (Oct 3–9) — are overlapping with China's Golden Week, fueling surging demand for short-haul routes. Trip.com Group data shows that short-haul journeys dominate: in Japan, 70% of holiday reservations are short-haul flights, while in South Korea, the share is 62%.

During Silver Week, Japan's outbound travel rose about 30% year-on-year, while South Korea recorded an 80% surge during Chuseok. Chinese destinations remain a major draw for Japanese and Korean visitors. Shanghai, Beijing, Hong Kong, Dalian, Qingdao, and Tianjin lead the list in terms of total bookings. Following the launch of the Shanghai Express and Beijing Express, Trip.com Group this year introduced the Hong Kong Free Layover Tour Service, offering six curated half-day itineraries — three complimentary and three premium — complete with guided transport and expert English-speaking guides.

Meanwhile, cities such as Dali, Quanzhou, Zhangjiajie, and Weihai are seeing the fastest growth in flight reservations from Japan and South Korea. Zhangjiajie, famous as a filming location for Avatar, impresses with its towering karst pillars. In Dali, travellers can stroll along Erhai Lake under bright sunshine, sip coffee, and enjoy local flower cakes. Quanzhou attracts visitors with its historic Kaiyuan Temple and vibrant culinary scene, while Weihai charms with its scenic bathing beach and fresh seafood. These destinations are steadily gaining popularity among travellers from neighbouring Asian markets.

