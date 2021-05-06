Golden Star Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
May 06, 2021, 16:18 ET
TORONTO, May 6, 2021 /CNW/ - Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSE American: GSS) (TSX: GSC) (GSE: GSR) ("Golden Star" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that all resolutions at today's annual general meeting of Golden Star shareholders were duly passed.
Resolution #1
Votes
For
Votes Withheld
Percentage of Votes For
Percentage of Votes Withheld
To elect the following persons as directors of the Company:
(a) Timothy C. Baker
74,651,061
462,801
99.38%
0.62%
(b) Karen Akiwumi-Tanoh
74,596,754
517,108
99.31%
0.69%
(c) Gilmour Clausen
74,649,672
464,190
99.38%
0.62%
(d) Gerard De Hert
74,700,014
413,848
99.45%
0.55%
(e) Anu Dhir
74,634,864
478,998
99.36%
0.64%
(f) Ani A. Markova
74,597,386
516,476
99.31%
0.69%
(g) Karim M. Nasr
74,626,895
486,967
99.35%
0.65%
(h) Craig J. Nelsen
74,605,715
508,147
99.32%
0.68%
(i) Mona H. Quartey
74,619,517
494,345
99.34%
0.66%
(j) Andrew M. Wray
74,652,832
461,030
99.39%
0.61%
Resolution #2
Votes
For
Votes Withheld
Percentage of Votes For
Percentage of Votes Withheld
To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the auditor of the Company and to authorize the directors of the Company to fix the auditor's remuneration
84,666,557
690,264
99.19%
0.81%
Resolution #3
Votes
For
Votes Against
Percentage of Votes For
Percentage of Votes Against
To pass, with or without variation, a non-binding advisory resolution on Golden Star's approach to executive compensation (1)
74,499,532
614,330
99.18%
0.82%
Note (1): as described in more detail in the management information circular of the Company dated March 19, 2021.
Company Profile:
Golden Star is an established gold mining company that owns and operates the Wassa underground mine in Ghana, West Africa. Listed on the NYSE American, the Toronto Stock Exchange and the Ghana Stock Exchange, Golden Star is focused on delivering strong margins and free cash flow from the Wassa mine. As the winner of the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada 2018 Environmental and Social Responsibility Award, Golden Star remains committed to leaving a positive and sustainable legacy in its areas of operation.
SOURCE Golden Star Resources Ltd.
For further information: please visit www.gsr.com or contact: Michael Stoner, Investor Relations and Business Development, +44 020 8167 7000, [email protected]
