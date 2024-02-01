Golden Shield Resources Drills 1.45 g/t Au over 20 m Including 2.37 g/t Au over 6 m at Marudi Mountain; Provides Drilling Update at Mazoa Hill Deposit

Leo Hathaway, Executive Chairman of Golden Shield, commented "The RC results have defined exciting targets for diamond drill follow up. While drilling at Mazoa Hill deviated more than expected, it passed through the upper part of the Mazoa Hill deposit and in a direction not previously drilled, and will be very useful in corroborating previous drill results. We are excited to be diamond drilling and we continue to learn more with every hole."

Pancake Creek

The Company has now received results for all of the 2,040 metres in 47 RC drill holes at Pancake Creek. Preliminary results suggest high-grade gold mineralization from surface (See Table 2), in two corridors that trend in a northwest-southwest direction. Most notably, drilling intersected 20 metres at 1.45 g/t Au in hole PC-23-109, to the west of the main drilling trend. The high-grade gold results are constrained to the mineralized Ferruginous Quartzie ("FQ") unit. At this time, the extent, width, and depth of the two emergent zones at Pancake Creek have not been fully constrained due to the shallow nature of shallow the RC drilling. However, the 20 m intersection of mineralized FQ encountered in hole PC-23-109 represents a new discovery of FQ at Marudi that is being followed up with drill testing. Currently, one diamond drill hole, PAN24-41 has been completed to 102 metres in the area and a second drill hole, PAN24-42, is being collared (see Figure 2)

The results found at the bottom of hole PC-23-108 and throughout hole PC-23-109 define a zone of near-surface high-grade gold. Diamond drilling will focus on expanding this to depth and laterally. These results in the western section of Pancake Creek, represent the longest continuous intercept of gold mineralization encountered in Golden Shield's RC drilling campaign. The anomalous areas in the western part of Pancake (Figure 2) will also be diamond drill tested.

Table 2. Final RC drilling intercepts from 2023 RC drill campaign at the Pancake Creek Prospect

Drillhole Depth of hole

(m) Azimuth

(degrees) Dip

(degrees) From To *Interval Au (g/t) LC-23-RC076 54 35 55 No Significant Intercepts LC-23-RC077 55 215 55 No Significant Intercepts LC-23-RC078 50 215 55 No Significant Intercepts LC-23-RC079 45 215 55 No Significant Intercepts LC-23-RC080 55 215 55 No Significant Intercepts LC-23-RC081 46 125 55 No Significant Intercepts LC-23-RC082 52 215 55 No Significant Intercepts LC-23-RC083 55 215 55 25 27 2 1.3 LC-23-RC084 54 215 55 No Significant Intercepts LC-23-RC085 51 35 55 19 21 2 1.6 LC-23-RC086 70 285 50 No Significant Intercepts LC-23-RC087 60 215 55 No Significant Intercepts LC-23-RC088 30 215 55 No Significant Intercepts LC-23-RC089 55 215 55 11 13 2 2.74 LC-23-RC090 55 215 55 No Significant Intercepts LC-23-RC091 33 35 55 No Significant Intercepts LC-23-RC092 54 215 55 No Significant Intercepts LC-23-RC093 54 35 55 No Significant Intercepts LC-23-RC094 61 90 55 No Significant Intercepts LC-23-RC095 55 215 55 No Significant Intercepts LC-23-RC096 32 215 55 No Significant Intercepts LC-23-RC097 51 215 55 No Significant Intercepts LC-23-RC098 46 215 55 No Significant Intercepts LC-23-RC099 29 90 55 No Significant Intercepts LC-23-RC100 60 217 55 No Significant Intercepts LC-23-RC101 40 215 68 36 40 4 1.52 LC-23-RC102 60 217 55 28 32 4 4.73 Incl. 28 30 2 12.1 LC-23-RC103 57 217 55 No Significant Intercepts LC-23-RC104 45 217 60 No Significant Intercepts LC-23-RC105 46 217 55 No Significant Intercepts LC-23-RC106 50 217 55 No Significant Intercepts LC-23-RC107 9 217 55 No Significant Intercepts PC-23-RC108 38 180 55 No Significant Intercepts PC-23-RC109 34 180 55 10 30 20 1.45 Incl. 10 14 4 2.48 Incl. 23 29 6 2.37 PC-23-RC110 22 180 60 5 17 12 2.2 Incl. 5 9 4 2.84 Incl. 12 16 4 2.9 PC-23-RC111 25 180 55 No Significant Intercepts PC-23-RC112 34 180 60 18 23 5 1.21 PC-23-RC113 32 180 60 RESULTS PENDING PC-23-RC114 29 180 60 RESULTS PENDING



Marudi Drilling Update

Drilling at the Mazoa Hill Deposit (see January 24th news release) commenced on January 13, 2024. Unfortunately, the initial hole deviated laterally to the east well beyond the planed limits and passed through the FQ contact into volcanic wallrock at 367 metres and was terminated at 417 metres (see Figures 4 and 5). Despite not achieving its target, this hole passed through areas of sparse drilling in the upper part of the Mazoa Hill deposit and will provide useful geological information on structure and mineralisation controls. A new hole is being planned that incorporates a larger degree of planned deviation and this will be drilled following completion of the Pancake Creek program.

Diamond drill targeting is ongoing, with preliminary diamond drill holes being planned for Marudi North, and Pancake Creek. Marudi North has seen limited historical diamond drilling but displays high-grade gold intercepts that occur in the same mineralized FQ unit that hosts mineralization across the property. The historic intercepts at Marudi North will be followed up to confirm the existence historical mineralization and confirm the extent of the favourable FQ unit. Pancake Creek has not seen any historical diamond drilling. The prospect has only become a recent focus of the Company after its discovery from preliminary fieldwork, trenching, and the RC-drilling reported in this news release. Both Marudi North, and Pancake Creek occur within 500 m of each other, and the Company believes they have the potential to connect.

Quality Assurance

All Golden Shield sample assay results have been independently monitored through a quality control / quality assurance ("QA/QC") protocol which includes the insertion of blind standards, blanks as well as pulp and reject duplicate samples. Logging and sampling are completed at Golden Shield's core handling facility located at the Marudi property. Drill core is diamond sawn on site and half drill-core samples are securely transported to Actlabs Guyana Inc ("Actlabs") sample preparation and analysis facility in Georgetown, Guyana. Samples are crushed and

pulverised and a 50-gram charge is analysed by Fire Assay with gravimetric finish. Golden Shield is not aware of any drilling, sampling, recovery, or other factors that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the data referred to herein. ACTLABS Laboratories is independent of Golden Shield.

Qualified Persons

Leo Hathaway, P. Geo, Executive Chair of Golden Shield, and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed, verified, and approved the scientific and technical information in this news release and has verified the data underlying that scientific and technical information.

About Golden Shield

Golden Shield Resources was founded by experienced professionals who are convinced that there are many more gold mines yet to be found in Guyana. The company is well-financed and has three wholly controlled gold projects: Marudi Mountain, Arakaka and Fish Creek. Golden Shield continues to evaluate other gold opportunities in Guyana.

Connect with Golden Shield

Email | Website | Facebook | LinkedIn | X/Twitter| YouTube |

To register for investor updates please visit https://goldenshield.ca

This news release includes certain "Forward‐Looking Statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward‐looking information" under applicable Canadian securities laws. When used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target", "plan", "forecast", "may", "would", "could", "schedule" and similar words or expressions, identify forward‐looking statements or information. These forward‐looking statements or information relate to, among other things: the exploration and development of the Company's mineral projects; and release of exploration results.

Forward‐looking statements and forward‐looking information relating to any future mineral production, liquidity, enhanced value and capital markets profile of Golden Shield, future growth potential for Golden Shield and its business, and future exploration plans are based on management's reasonable assumptions, estimates, expectations, analyses and opinions, which are based on management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, and other factors that management believes are relevant and reasonable in the circumstances, but which may prove to be incorrect. Assumptions have been made regarding, among other things, the price of gold and other metals; no escalation in the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic; costs of exploration and development; the estimated costs of development of exploration projects; Golden Shield's ability to operate in a safe and effective manner and its ability to obtain financing on reasonable terms.

These statements reflect Golden Shield's respective current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of other assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward‐looking statements or forward-looking information and Golden Shield has made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation: the Company's dependence on one mineral project; precious metals price volatility; risks associated with the conduct of the Company's mineral exploration activities in Guyana; regulatory, consent or permitting delays; risks relating to reliance on the Company's management team and outside contractors; risks regarding mineral resources and reserves; the Company's inability to obtain insurance to cover all risks, on a commercially reasonable basis or at all; currency fluctuations; risks regarding the failure to generate sufficient cash flow from operations; risks relating to project financing and equity issuances; risks and unknowns inherent in all mining projects, including the inaccuracy of reserves and resources, metallurgical recoveries and capital and operating costs of such projects; contests over title to properties, particularly title to undeveloped properties; laws and regulations governing the environment, health and safety; the ability of the communities in which the Company operates to manage and cope with the implications of COVID-19; the economic and financial implications of COVID-19 to the Company; operating or technical difficulties in connection with mining or development activities; employee relations, labour unrest or unavailability; the Company's interactions with surrounding communities and artisanal miners; the Company's ability to successfully integrate acquired assets; the speculative nature of exploration and development, including the risks of diminishing quantities or grades of reserves; stock market volatility; conflicts of interest among certain directors and officers; lack of liquidity for shareholders of the Company; litigation risk; and the factors identified in the Company's public disclosure documents available on www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward‐looking statements or forward-looking information. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward‐looking statements or forward-looking information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such statements or information, other than as required by applicable law.

SOURCE Golden Shield Resources

For further information: Investor Relations, Email: [email protected], Telephone: +1 604 252 2672