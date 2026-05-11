GOLDEN SHIELD ANNOUNCES STOCK OPTION GRANTS

VANCOUVER, BC, May 11, 2026 /CNW/ -- Golden Shield Resources Inc. (CSE: GSRI / OTCQB: GSRFF / FRA: 4LE0) (the "Company" or "Golden Shield") is pleased to announce that it has granted 2,500,000 stock options (the "Options") to directors, officers and consultants of the Company. The Options are to vest over a period of two years and are exercisable at $0.32 for a five-year term.

About Golden Shield

Golden Shield Resources controls the 5,457-hectare, Marudi Mountain Property located in the Rupununi District of southwestern Guyana.

Forward looking Statements

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. We cannot guarantee future results, performance or achievements. Consequently, there is no representation that the actual results achieved will be the same, in whole or in part, as those set out in the forward-looking information.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. We undertake no duty to update any of the forward-looking information to conform such information to actual results or to changes in our expectations except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Golden Shield Resources Inc.

For further information please contact: Leo Hathaway, Director & Executive Chair, Email: [email protected]