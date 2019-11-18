Golden Queen Mining and Great American Minerals Exploration, Inc. Terminate Letter Agreement

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA/

VANCOUVER, Nov. 18, 2019 /CNW/ - Golden Queen Mining Consolidated Ltd. (TSXV: GQM.H, OTCQB: GQMND) (the "Company" or "Golden Queen") announces that further to its news release of October 28, 2019 announcing the execution of a binding letter agreement (the "Letter Agreement") with respect to a proposed business combination transaction (the "Proposed Transaction") with Great American Minerals Exploration, Inc. ("GAME"), Golden Queen and GAME have mutually agreed to terminate the Letter Agreement. As a result, the Proposed Transaction will not proceed.

Golden Queen is considering all options and business opportunities, which may include further discussions with GAME regarding a transaction at a later date.

