OTTAWA, ON, May 17, 2023 /CNW/ -

Product: Enoki Mushroom

Issue: Food - Microbial Contamination - Listeria

Distribution: The recalled product has been sold in Ontario and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

For further information: Media and public enquiries: Public enquiries: Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations: Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]