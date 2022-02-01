GoldCann Appoints Jeannette VanderMarel as President and CEO

TORONTO, Feb. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - GoldCann International Inc. ("Goldcann" or the "Company"), a Canadian wellness company that intends to produce cannabis products in Mexico for the Mexican market, is pleased to announce that Jeannette VanderMarel has been appointed as President and CEO. Former CEO and Co-Founder Roderick MacDonald will remain as advisor and director.

Jeannette VanderMarel is a Canadian cannabis industry veteran and former pediatric ICU nurse. She co-founded The Green Organic Dutchman in 2012, one of the first licensed producers in Canada, which remains an industry leader. In 2018, she also co-founded Good and Green, acquired by 48North Cannabis Corp, after which she assumed the role of co-CEO and Director of 48North. Jeannette was appointed as Director and Advisor to Goldcann on November 29, 2021.

"Cannabis presents such an opportunity to improve patient and consumer well-being, and increase health by offering new and innovative treatment alternatives," said Jeannette VanderMarel. "In Goldcann, we have a powerful vehicle for change and innovation in Mexico based on Canadian and International best-practices and expertise. I sincerely thank Roderick for developing such an incredible opportunity."

"Goldcann has been positioned over a two-year span to become a major player in the Mexican cannabis industry," said Roderick MacDonald. "We are fortunate to have Jeannette's strength, expertise, passion for cannabis, and experience to develop Goldcann as a Mexican market leader and model for international industry makers."

Roderick MacDonald spearheaded the foundation of Goldcann International Inc., and its Mexican subsidiary GoldCann S.A. de C.V., alongside long-time business partners William Love and Rogelio Osuna. Since 2018, he has brought together a multi-national team of industry professionals and subject matter experts. Roderick will remain actively involved in the direction and strategy of Goldcann operations.

About GoldCann International Inc.

Goldcann is a Canadian wellness company that intends to produce cannabis products in Mexico for the Mexican market. Environmental, Social, and Governance best-practices are embedded in our business; we are stewards of the environment, provide tangible social benefits to our local communities and partners, and we are committed to the highest governance practices. Find more information at www.Goldcann.com and follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , and Instagram .

For further information: Media Contact: Jess Moran, Founder, KNOWN, Email: [email protected], Phone: +1 519 494-5379