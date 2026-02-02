GOLD STRATEGY ANNOUNCES CHANGE OF DIRECTORS

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 2, 2026 /CNW/ - Gold Strategy Inc. ("GST" or the "Company") (TSXV: GST) announces that Mr. Yves Kandel has resigned from his position as Director of the Company, effective January 26, 2026. The Company wishes to thank Mr. Kandel for his dedicated service and contributions to GST.

The Board of Directors is also pleased to announce that Mr. Tyler Burpee has been appointed as Director, effective January 28, 2026.

Mr. Burpee is a seasoned entrepreneur with an extensive background in capital markets consulting and corporate finance. He has demonstrated a robust track record in business development, strategy, and corporate management across diverse sectors.

The Company remains committed to maintaining strong corporate governance practices as it continues to execute its strategic objectives.

Reno J. Calabrigo, Chief Executive Officer

