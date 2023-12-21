Gold Royalty Completes Acquisition of Québec Royalty Portfolio
21 Dec, 2023, 18:15 ET
VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 21, 2023 /CNW/ - Gold Royalty Corp. ("Gold Royalty" or the "Company") (NYSE American: GROY) is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated November 2, 2023, it has completed the acquisition of a portfolio of 21 royalties located in Québec from SOQUEM (Société Québécoise d'exploration minière), a subsidiary of Investissement Québec.
Pursuant to the transaction, the Company acquired the royalty portfolio for consideration C$1.0 million, which was satisfied through the issuance of 496,785 common shares to SOQUEM at a deemed price of approximately US$1.50 per share.
Table 1. SOQUEM Royalty Portfolio
|
Property
|
Royalty
|
Commodities
|
Operator
|
Aquilon
|
1.0% NSR
|
Au
|
Sirios Resources
|
Casault
|
1.0% NSR
|
Au
|
Midland Exploration
|
Chute-des-Passes
|
0.5% NSR
|
Ni
|
Canada Silver Cobalt Works
|
Des Meloizes
|
3.0% NSR
|
Zn, Ag
|
Generic Gold Corp
|
Detour
|
Milestone Payment
|
Au
|
Probe Gold
|
Dileo Nord
|
1.0% NSR
|
Cu, Mo, Au, Ag
|
Troilus Gold Corp
|
Duquet
|
0.75 NSR
|
Zn, Cu, Pb, Au
|
Azimut Exploration Inc.
|
Eastmain Ouest
|
0.7% NSR
|
Au
|
Azimut Exploration Inc.
|
Fancamp
|
1.5% NSR
|
Au
|
IAMGOLD
|
Generation Selbaie Bloc 5-6
|
1.0% NSR
|
Au, Ag
|
Midland Exploration
|
Generation Selbaie Bloc 7
|
0.5% NSR
|
Zn
|
Maple Gold Mines / Agnico Eagle
|
Gîte Fenton
|
1.0% NSR
|
Au, Mo
|
Cartier Resources Inc
|
Hazeur
|
1.0% NSR
|
Au
|
BTM Corporation
|
Jouvex
|
1.0% NSR
|
Au
|
Midland Exploration
|
La Roncière
|
1.25% NSR
|
Au
|
Imperial Mining Group
|
Lingwick
|
1.5% NSR
|
Cu, Zn, Au, Ag
|
Midland Exploration
|
Monique
|
0.38% NSR
|
Au
|
Probe Gold
|
Noyard
|
1.0% NSR
|
Au
|
Vior
|
Noyell
|
1.0% NSR
|
Au, Zn
|
Magna Terra Minerals
|
Pitt Gold
|
1.0% NSR
|
Au
|
Duquesne Gold Mines (First Mining)
|
Quévillon Nord
|
1.0-2.0% NSR
|
Ag
|
Osisko Mining
|
Verneuil
|
0.5% NSR
|
Au
|
Vior
Gold Royalty Corp. is a gold-focused royalty company offering creative financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. Its mission is to acquire royalties, streams and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a balanced portfolio offering near, medium and longer-term attractive returns for its investors. Gold Royalty's diversified portfolio currently consists primarily of net smelter return royalties on gold properties located in the Americas.
For further information: Gold Royalty Corp., Telephone: (833) 396-3066, Email: [email protected]
