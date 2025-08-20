Gold Mountain Receivership Order Update

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - Gold Mountain Mining Corp. ("Gold Mountain" or the "Company") (TSX: GMTN) (OTCQB: GMTNF) (FRA: 5XFA) announces that, further to its news release dated July 31, 2025, the British Columbia Supreme Court (the "Court") granted an order on July 31, 2025 appointing MNP Ltd. as the receiver and manager (the "Receiver") over all of the assets, undertakings and property of the Company and of its two subsidiaries, Bayshore Minerals Incorporated and Elk Gold Mining Corporation., including, without limitation, the Elk Gold Mine located in South Central British Columbia.

The Receiver is charged with managing the day to day affairs of the Company during the period of its appointment and may be contacted with respect to any questions concerning the assets and liabilities of the Company. Public information concerning the Company's receivership proceedings will be available on the Receiver's website at https://mnpdebt.ca/en/corporate/corporate-engagements/gold-mountain-mining-corp.

The Company also announces that the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") has issued a notice to the Company indicating that it will delist the securities of the Company effective at the close of market on September 12, 2025 following a delisting review. Trading in the Company's securities will remain suspended on the TSX.

On behalf of Gold Mountain Mining Corp. by MNP Ltd. solely in its capacity as receiver and manager of Gold Mountain Mining Corp. and not in its personal capacity.

Forward Looking Statements

For further information, please contact: Andrew Ho, MNP Ltd., Tel: (778) 309 - 5140, Fax: (604) 685 - 8594, Email: [email protected]