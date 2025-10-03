Gold Miners Gain as Metal Nears $3,900 Amid Persistent Inflation Fears

Equity Insider News Commentary

Issued on behalf of GoldHaven Resource Corp.

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 3, 2025 /CNW/ -- Equity InsiderNews Commentary -- Gold shattered records in late September, with the precious metal's futures opening briefly near an unprecedented $3,900 on October 2[1]. Federal Reserve officials acknowledge inflation remains somewhat elevated despite rate adjustments[2], while Cleveland Fed President warned of persistent inflation worries, fueling investor appetite for tangible assets[3]. Central banks accumulated over 1,000 tonnes annually for three consecutive years, with 95% planning to expand reserves further, creating a structural floor beneath prices as monetary authorities worldwide diversify away from dollar holdings[4]. Rising metal prices translate directly into improved economics for gold miners, from explorers to producers, optimistically positioning GoldHaven Resources Corp. (CSE: GOH) (OTCQB: GHVNF), Austin Gold Corp. (NYSE-American: AUST), Lion One Metals Limited (TSXV: LIO) (OTCQX: LOMLF), Prospector Metals Corp. (TSVX: PPP) (OTCQB: PMCOF), and Gold X2 Mining Inc. (TSXV: AUXX) (OTCQB: GSHRF).

Goldman Sachs Research predicts gold will climb to $4,000 per troy ounce by mid-2026, driven by structural central bank demand and monetary easing cycles that historically boost precious metals[5]. Companies with established mineral resources, and even those working to establish new ones, enter this environment positioned to capture mounting investor interest before institutional capital fully reprices the sector toward analyst targets.

GoldHaven Resources Corp. (CSE: GOH) (OTCQB: GHVNF) has commenced its maiden 1,200-meter diamond drilling program at the Copeçal Gold Project in Mato Grosso, Brazil, marking a pivotal transition from systematic reconnaissance to direct testing of high-conviction gold targets. This operational milestone advances the company's exploration timeline within Brazil's established Juruena Gold Province, where the inaugural drill campaign targets two prospect areas exhibiting 3-kilometer strike extensions aligned with regionally significant shear corridor systems.

The drilling program tests Copeçal East and West zones, each demonstrating persistent gold-in-soil signatures penetrating up to 30 meters through the weathered saprolite horizon.

Supporting data derives from 107 auger drill penetrations, VLF-EM geophysical mapping, and substantial historical work programs executed by tier-one operator AngloGold Ashanti, and also by Boa Gold. The project's exploration pedigree traces to AngloGold's regional generative work identifying the Juruena belt as one of Brazil's most prospective greenfields terranes, with systematic stream sediment sampling, soil geochemistry, and geophysical surveys defining the prominent target zones now under drill testing.

"Copeçal has all the hallmarks of a compelling greenfields opportunity," said Jon Hill, former Exploration Manager for AngloGold Ashanti during the project's initial discovery phase, and current Country Manager in Brazil for GoldHaven. "As part of the original team that identified the area, I've always believed this project warranted drill testing. It sits in an underexplored but highly fertile mineral belt, and thanks to AngloGold's foundational work, we have robust geochemical and geophysical datasets to guide us. Exploration is rarely instant, it requires time, persistence, belief, and, of course, a bit of luck. But with the caliber of the targets we're testing, I'm confident that Copeçal has the potential to host an important mineralized system. I'm looking forward to writing the exam on this project with GoldHaven."

The Copeçal asset's strategic merits extend beyond the immediate drill targets. Spanning 3,681 hectares, the property benefits from year-round road access and sits just 60 kilometers from Alta Floresta, a regional hub serviced by daily commercial air connections, positioning the project among a growing cluster of significant developments including G Mining's multi-million-ounce Tocantinzinho deposit.

"This is a key value-creation moment for GoldHaven," said Rob Birmingham, CEO of GoldHaven. "We've built a strong technical foundation and are now able to drill-test our priority targets associated with consistent gold-in-soil anomalies linked to robust geological structures defined by our geophysical programs."

Parallel to Copeçal drilling, GoldHaven has advanced comprehensive summer field programs across its wholly-owned Magno and Three Guardsmen assets in northern British Columbia, securing 354 and 126 samples respectively. The Magno Project footprint has been strategically extended by 5,159 hectares through targeted claim staking, consolidating coverage across the Cassiar Stock, a 72 Ma Cretaceous granite body linked directly to the property's mineralized occurrences.

"The team's work has not only expanded the Magno Project by over 5,000 hectares to consolidate the Cassiar Stock but also confirmed the presence of high-potential skarn and CRD-style mineralization with strong analogues to Coeur Mining's Silvertip Project," said Birmingham. "At Three Guardsmen, our field program highlighted high-grade copper mineralization extending over a kilometer of strike, with evidence pointing to a nearby porphyry system. These results validate our exploration strategy and provide an exciting foundation for advancing both projects toward their full potential."

GoldHaven's project portfolio strategy delivers multiple exploration catalysts across established mineral belts, with the company maintaining strategic ground positions through claim packages totaling 123,900 hectares distributed across three Brazilian projects. The technical framework includes a comprehensive 43-101 Technical Report for Copeçal and over $1 million in predecessor exploration expenditures, establishing geological validation that mitigates exploration risk while preserving meaningful discovery potential.

For a full profile of GoldHaven Resources click here.

CONTINUED… Read this and more news for GoldHaven Resources at:

https://equity-insider.com/2025/10/02/the-goldhaven-story-two-continents-one-strategy-systematic-historic-gold-district-exploration-2/

In other industry developments and happenings in the market include:

Austin Gold Corp. (NYSE American: AUST) has designed a detailed CSAMT geophysical survey at its Stockade Mountain Project in Oregon to better image high-grade gold vein structures at target depths of 200-300 meters, with completion expected this year subject to contractor availability and weather conditions. At the company's Lone Mountain Project in Nevada, soil sampling results revealed significant enrichments of arsenic, antimony, and thallium over large areas associated with gold anomalies up to 0.128 g/t, with analysis incorporating detailed geological mapping and gravity geophysics data.

The company is deferring its planned 2025 reverse circulation drilling program at Stockade Mountain until 2026 to allow integration of CSAMT results into drill targeting, while it has received permission to drill a water well in Q4 2025 to ensure water availability for future drilling campaigns. Austin Gold maintains exploration rights covering approximately 34.9 square miles across its Nevada projects and 10.5 square miles at Stockade Mountain, with large areas at Lone Mountain remaining untested or minimally tested by drilling despite significant historical exploration work.

Lion One Metals Limited (TSXV: LIO) (OTCQX: LOMLF) has successfully completed its first shrinkage stope at its Tuvatu Alkaline Gold Project in Fiji, producing 5,704 tonnes at an average grade of 10.60 g/t gold between July and September 2025. The company has increased overall underground development rates by approximately 70% from January to September 2025, with monthly development advancing from 330.8 meters to 563.9 meters.

"We're very pleased both with the success of the shrinkage stope and with the increased development rates at Tuvatu," said Ian Berzins, CEO of Lion One Metals. "These achievements have been made possible because of the new mining equipment and operational improvements initiated on site over the past several months. We're excited for the next shrinkage stope to come online and for the arrival of still more new mining equipment as we continue to advance operations at Tuvatu."

Lion One's second shrinkage stope is currently in development and expected to be twice as large as the first, with production scheduled to commence in November and completion targeted for mid-January. The company has also announced the retirement of COO Patrick Hickey, with his duties being assumed by CEO Ian Berzins as the operation transitions to sustained production.

Prospector Metals Corp. (TSXV: PPP) (OTCQB: PMCOF) has made a new high-grade discovery at its ML Project in Yukon, with drill hole ML25-31 intersecting 13.79 g/t gold and 1.84% copper over 44 metres starting at 62 metres depth at the previously unknown TESS Zone. The interval includes a higher-grade section of 21.93 g/t gold over 24.65 metres and a 13-metre interval averaging 37.88 g/t gold, highlighted by a one-metre intersection grading 288 g/t gold containing the first visible gold ever observed on the property.

"This discovery represents an exciting new style of gold mineralization for the ML Project," said Rob Carpenter, CEO and Co-Chairman of Prospector Metals. "The high-grade and near surface intercept occurs within a distinct zone that is coincident with a diagnostic surface geochemical signature. Our team has successfully traced this trend on surface for at least 500m. Moreover, analyses of project wide datasets reveal the presence of numerous similar structural features that have not previously been drill tested."

The TESS Zone is steeply dipping and remains open along trend and at depth, with follow-up mapping identifying numerous altered and mineralized surface occurrences along the projected trace of several mineralized corridors spanning at least 500 metres. The company has completed its 2025 drill program totaling 39 holes over 6,649 metres across seven target areas, with assays pending for 27 holes including the second hole testing the TESS Zone.

Gold X2 Mining Inc. (TSXV: AUXX) (OTCQB: GSHRF) and Kesselrun Resources Ltd. (TSXV: KES) (OTCQB: KSSRF) have entered into a definitive agreement dated September 30, 2025, under which Gold X2 will acquire all outstanding common shares of Kesselrun in a transaction expected to close on or about November 27, 2025. Each Kesselrun shareholder will receive $0.02 in cash and 0.2152 of a Gold X2 share per Kesselrun share held, with existing Kesselrun shareholders owning approximately 4.13% of Gold X2 post-transaction.

"The acquisition of Kesselrun Resources will mark a pivotal step forward for Gold X2 as we continue to consolidate a very prospective gold belt in Ontario," said Michael Henrichsen, CEO of Gold X2. "By bringing the Huronian project under our umbrella, we are positioning Gold X2 with multiple opportunities for potential resource growth and development synergies alongside our flagship Moss Gold Project. We look forward to unlocking the full potential of this regional land package and creating long-term value for all of our shareholders."

The transaction will result in Gold X2 acquiring a 100% interest in Kesselrun's high-grade Huronian Gold Project, a past-producing mine strategically located adjacent to Gold X2's Moss Gold Project in Northern Ontario's emerging Shebandowan Greenstone Belt.

Gold X2 has also agreed to pay $2 million of Kesselrun's outstanding debt and provide a $500,000 bridge loan, with the transaction subject to approval from at least 66⅔% of Kesselrun shareholders, court approval, and TSXV regulatory approval.

Article Sources:

https://equity-insider.com/2025/10/02/the-goldhaven-story-two-continents-one-strategy-systematic-historic-gold-district-exploration-2/ and https://equity-insider.com/goh-profile

DISCLAIMER: : Nothing in this publication should be considered as personalized financial advice. We are not licensed under securities laws to address your particular financial situation. No communication by our employees to you should be deemed as personalized financial advice. Please consult a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decision. This is a paid advertisement and is neither an offer nor recommendation to buy or sell any security. We hold no investment licenses and are thus neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice. The content in this report or email is not provided to any individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. Equity-Insider is wholly-owned subsidiary of Market IQ Media Group, Inc. ("MIQ"). This article is is being distributed for Baystreet.ca Media Corp. ("BAY"), who has been paid a fee of $75,000 for an advertising campaign. MIQ has not been paid a fee for GoldHaven Resources Corp. advertising or digital media, but the owner/operators of MIQ also co-owns BAY. There may also be 3rd parties who may have shares of GoldHaven Resources Corp. and may liquidate their shares which could have a negative effect on the price of the stock. This compensation constitutes a conflict of interest as to our ability to remain objective in our communication regarding the profiled company. Because of this conflict, individuals are strongly encouraged to not use this publication as the basis for any investment decision. We also expect further compensation as an ongoing digital media effort to increase visibility for the company, no further notice will be given, but let this disclaimer serve as notice that all material, including this article, which is disseminated by MIQ on behalf of BAY has been approved by GoldHaven Resources Corp. The scientific and technical information disclosed in this document have been reviewed and approved by two Qualified Persons (QPs). The Copeçal Technical Report identifies Jean-Marc Lopez, B.Sc., FAusIMM, as the Qualified Person responsible for the report. The report "GoldHaven Resources Completes Summer Exploration Programs" states that the technical information has been reviewed and approved by Jonathan Victor Hill, B.Sc. Hons, FAusIMM, an independent Qualified Person and Country Manager of GoldHaven. Individuals should assume that all information contained in our newsletter is not trustworthy unless verified by their own independent research. Also, because events and circumstances frequently do not occur as expected, there will likely be differences between the any predictions and actual results. Always consult a licensed investment professional before making any investment decision. Be extremely careful, investing in securities carries a high degree of risk; you may likely lose some or all of the investment.

While all information is believed to be reliable, it is not guaranteed by us to be accurate. Individuals should assume that all information contained in our newsletter is not trustworthy unless verified by their own independent research. Also, because events and circumstances frequently do not occur as expected, there will likely be differences between the any predictions and actual results. Always consult a licensed investment professional before making any investment decision. Be extremely careful, investing in securities carries a high degree of risk; you may likely lose some or all of the investment.

SOURCES CITED:

1. https://finance.yahoo.com/personal-finance/investing/article/gold-price-today-thursday-october-2-gold-opens-near-3900-after-negative-adp-jobs-report-113229858.html

2. https://www.federalreserve.gov/newsevents/pressreleases/monetary20250917a.htm

3. https://www.cnbc.com/2025/09/29/cleveland-feds-beth-hammack-on-interest-rates-inflation-and-tariffs.html

4. https://www.bestbrokers.com/gold-brokers/golds-2024-rally-mapping-central-banks-demand-for-the-precious-metal-in-2024/

5. https://www.goldmansachs.com/insights/articles/gold-forecast-to-rise-by-the-middle-of-2026

