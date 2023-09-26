Gold Line Strengthens Technical Team with Addition of Gernot Wober

TORONTO, Sept. 26, 2023 /CNW/ - Gold Line Resources Ltd. (TSXV: GLDL) (OTCQB: TLLZF) ("Gold Line" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Mr. Gernot Wober has been appointed to the Company's Advisory Board.

Mr. Wober is a professional geologist (P. Geo.) and has over 32 years of international resource exploration experience. Mr. Wober is currently VP Exploration for Discovery Silver Corp. where he started in 2018, and in 2019 identified the Cordero silver deposit in Chihuahua, Mexico for acquisition. Previously, he served as VP Exploration, Canada, at Osisko Mining Inc. ("Osisko"), during which time he took part in several key mergers and acquisitions and led the team through the advancement of the Windfall gold deposit and the discovery of the new Lynx Zone. Other roles Mr. Wober has held include VP Exploration for Oban Mining Corporation, Director of of Site Operations for the Pebble project in Alaska with the Pebble Limited Partnership, VP Exploration for Great Basin Gold Ltd., and various exploration roles with Chevron Canada Resources Limited, Noranda Exploration Company Limited, and Taseko Mines Limited.

President and CEO Taj Singh commented, "We are very pleased to have Gernot join the Gold Line Advisory Board. Gernot has a deep understanding of orogenic gold deposits, their economic potential and modern exploration techniques. He has had significant experience and success working in greenstone geological settings similar to those found at Gold Line's projects. Having previously worked closely together with Gernot before I am excited to now bring him on at Gold Line. In my opinion, he is one of the top exploration minds in our sector. His impressive profile adds to our already strong and experienced geological team here and is highly encouraging for the future of our promising project portfolio."

ABOUT GOLD LINE RESOURCES LTD.

Gold Line is focused on acquiring mineral properties with exceptional exploration potential in the most prolific gold-producing regions of Sweden and Finland, which are both regarded as top-tier mining jurisdictions and emerging exploration frontiers. Both countries possess very prospective mineral endowments, stable tenures, straightforward permitting, favorable tax regimes and supportive geopolitical landscapes. Gold Line's Swedish projects are located in the Gold Line Mineral Belt and Skellefteå Belt of north-central Sweden and the Mjøsa-Vänern Belt in the southwest. In Finland, Gold Line holds the entire underexplored Oijärvi Greenstone Belt located in the north of the country.

SOURCE Gold Line Resources Ltd.

For further information: Email: [email protected], Telephone: 1-416-568-1027