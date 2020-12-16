Gold Line Establishes Technical Advisory Board with the Appointment of Swedish Veteran Geologist, Benny Mattsson

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 16, 2020 /CNW/ - Gold Line Resources Ltd. (TSXV: GLDL) ("Gold Line" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointments of Mr. Benny Mattsson, P.Geo., and Mr. Lewis Teal as members of the Company's newly formed Technical Advisory Board. The Technical Advisory Board was established by the Board of Directors to provide added expertise and guidance to Gold Line's Management and Geolgoical teams in the development of optimal exploration strategies and programs for the Company.

Mr. Mattsson holds a BSc degree in Geology from the University of Uppsala, and brings more than 40 years of mineral exploration and geology experience to the Company. Benny has an extensive background leading teams in both greenfields and district-sized exploration programs, and has focused a considerable amount of his career in the prolific Skelleftea District of Sweden, where he held various exploration management positions with the country's largest mining company, Boliden. During his tenure with Boliden, Benny and his teams were credited with the discovery of several major mineral deposits that were eventually developed into producing mines - the most notable being the Kankberg gold-silver-tellerium mine, and the Åkerberg gold mine. In addition to his years with Boliden, Mr. Mattsson also worked with International Gold Exploration IGE AB, where he held the position of Chief Geologist for the company's IGE Nordic AB Rönnbäcken Nickel Project, also located in Sweden. Benny continues his successful career today as an Exploration and Geology consultant, advising mining companies in their endeavours.

Gold Line's CEO, Adam Cegielski stated: "We would like to welcome Mr. Mattsson to the Gold Line team. We are honoured to have him as a member of the Technical Advisory Board, and are confident that Benny's extensive geological and industry expertise across Sweden - including in the Skelleftea and Gold Line Belts, where the Company's portfolio of projects are located, will prove invaluable in supporting the efforts of our already strong exploration team. We look forward to working with him as we endeavour to advance and optimize our exploration program and strategies."

CEO Adam Cegielski continued, "Mr. Teal is another great addition to the Technical Advisory Board. Lew brings to Gold Line a wealth of experience working on similar gold belts elsewhere in the world, and considerable success in driving new discoveries. Lew's global experience is a great compliment to Benny's in-country and regional knowledge base, and will serve the Company's Board and Management well."

Mr. Teal has 40 year's experience in the natural resources industry, including greenfields exploration, as well as, near-mine exploration and development. Most notably, Lewis served as Exploration Manager for Newmont Mining's Yanacocha operation from 2002 to 2006, and served as Newmont's Manager and Group Executive of Exploration and Early-Stage Development for South America and the Caribbean Region (2006-2015). In addition to exposure to jursidictions in South American, Lewis' international exploration exposure spans globally beyond South America, including work in the U.S., Mexico, Turkey, Indonesia and Southern China. Since retiring from Newmont Mining in 2015, Lewis has been engaged as a private consultant based out of Albuquerque, N.M. Mr. Teal holds a Masters of Science degree in Geology from the University of Texas, and is a licensed Certified Professional Geologist, and is also a Qualified Person, as the term is defined by National Instrument 43-101.

ABOUT GOLD LINE RESOURCES LTD.

Gold Line Resources Ltd. is a Canadian junior mineral exploration company with a portfolio of exploration properties located within the prolific, yet under-explored, Gold Line Mineral Belt and Skelleftea Belt situated in North Central Sweden - one of the world's top mining jurisdictions and emerging exploration frontiers. The Company currently has four (4) prospective gold exploration properties in North Central Sweden, including the Kankberg Norra property located in the Skellefteå Belt, and the Långtjärn, Blabarliden, and Paubacken properties, located within the Gold Line Mineral Belt. Gold Line's properties are located on a 200 kilometer mineralized greenstone-sedimentary belt that is host to multiple high-grade gold deposits. The Company intends to undertake significant exploration work on the Långtjärn Property, as recommended by the authors of the Company's NI 43-101 Technical Report, titled "Technical Report for the Långtjärn Property, Northern Sweden" dated effective June 30, 2020, and available under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com .

The Company has a strategic shareholder in EMX Royalty Corp. who is involved in executing the exploration programs and providing technical guidance.

GOLD LINE RESOURCES LTD.

Adam Cegielski

CEO & Director

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release includes certain statements that constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law, including without limitation, statements regarding the Company's intent to undertake significant exploration work on the Långtjärn Property. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions. These statements relate to analyses and other information that are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions of management. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "estimates" or "intends", or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved), and variations of such words, and similar expressions are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. Reference(s) to nearby development and exploration projects provide context for Gold Line's properties, which occurs in a similar geologic setting. However, this is not necessarily indicative that Gold Line's properties will host mineralization with similar tonnages or grades. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of factors that, if untrue, could cause the actual results, performances or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future results, performances or achievements express or implied by such statements. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the price of gold and other metals, anticipated costs and the ability to achieve goals. While such estimates and assumptions are considered reasonable by the management of the Company, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive and regulatory uncertainties and risks. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual events, level of activity, performance or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that planned exploration will be completed as proposed or at all, or that economic resources will be discovered or developed at the Property; and there can be no assurance that the Company will acquire other mineral properties. Accordingly, actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions, market prices, exploration and development successes or failures, the loss of key directors, employees, advisors or consultants and fees charged by service providers. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and, accordingly are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty of such statements. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation.

