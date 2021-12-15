Gold Line Appoints Former Kirkland Lake Gold Vice President of Exploration, Douglas Cater, as Technical Advisor

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 15, 2021 /CNW/ - Gold Line Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: GLDL) (Frankfurt: 4UZ) (WKN: A2QGWC) (OTCQB: TLLZF) ("Gold Line" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has appointed Douglas Cater, P.Geo, FGC, as a technical advisor for the Company's mineral exploration projects in Finland and Sweden.

Douglas is a professional geologist with more than 35 years of experience in the exploration and mining of precious metals including project management of exploration programs and mining projects.

Mr. Cater has previously held various management, C Suite Executive and directorships with several senior-tier mining and exploration companies, and currently operates an incorporated consulting company, D.F Cater Consulting Geologist Ltd., with a focus on providing property evaluations, technical reports and project management services to mining and mineral exploration companies.

Mr. Cater is former Vice-President Exploration of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (2016 - 2019), and St Andrew Goldfields Ltd. (2012 – 2015), former Project Manager for Sabina Gold & Silver Corporation's Back River Gold project (2009 – 2012), and former Exploration Manager for Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (2005 – 2009). Currently Douglas is the President and Owner of D.F Cater Consulting Geologist Ltd., a firm providing a wide range of technical services to gold mining and exploration companies, including technical reports, project work and evaluations.

"On behalf of Gold Line's Board of Directors and exploration team, I am please to welcome Doug as the Company's Technical Advisor of exploration. Doug's extensive experience and successes in exploration discovery and resource expansion will add and unlock tremendous value as we continue to move forward and prove out our exploration projects in Fennoscandia," said Adam Cegielski, the Company's CEO.

About Gold Line Resources Ltd.

Gold Line Resurces is focused on acquiring mineral properties with exceptional exploration potential in the most prolific gold-producing regions of Fendoscandia, and further delineating the historic. Gold Line is working in one of the world's top mining jurisdictions and emerging exploration frontiers due to its strong mineral endowment, stable tenure, straightforward permitting, favourable tax regime and supportive geopolitical landscape.

Gold Line currently holds a prospective portfolio of five gold exploration projects in Sweden: one project is in the Skelleftea belt of north-central Sweden and four projects, including the Långtjärn property, are located within the Gold Line Mineral Belt of north-central Sweden. The projects are located on a 200-kilometre Proterozoic greenstone sedimentary belt that is host to multiple gold showings and deposits.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Gold Line Resources,

Adam Cegielski

CEO & Director

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Gold Line's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.

Forward-looking statements in this news release include, that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on Gold Line's current beliefs and assumptions as to the outcome and timing of future events, including, but not limited to, that the exploration and development activities will be completed as planned, and that the results of the exploration and development activities will be as anticipated. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, among others: that exploration and development activities will not be completed as planned; that the results of exploration and development activities will not be as anticipated; Gold Line may require additional financing from time to time in order to continue its operations which may not be available when needed or on acceptable terms and conditions; compliance with extensive government regulation; domestic and foreign laws and regulations could adversely affect Gold Line's business and results of operations; the stock markets have experienced volatility that often has been unrelated to the performance of companies and these fluctuations may adversely affect the price of Gold Line's securities, regardless of its operating performance; and the impact of COVID-19. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release represent the expectations of Gold Line as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. Gold Line undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

SOURCE Gold Line Resources Ltd.

For further information: Email: [email protected], Telephone: 1-800-858-9710