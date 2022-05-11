GOLD LINE ANNOUNCES REINTERPRETATION OF HISTORIC GEOPHYSICAL SURVEY DATA TO ENHANCE TARGETING FOR 2022 EXPLORATION PROGRAM

The survey results have been integrated with known surface and bedrock geology, alteration, and mineralization as well as data from 141 drill holes to produce a 2D structural architecture map. The interpretation was completed by Dr. Perry Eaton, a consulting geophysicist with 35 years experience working primarily during this time for Newmont Mining Corp. ( www.minexgp.com )

Highlights – Paubäcken Geophysics Interpretation

First and second order high strain structural network mapped.

Demagnetization zones and potential small intrusions identified along structural corridors.

Multiple priority areas of interest identified with significant discovery potential.

Provides foundation for systematic till and bedrock sampling programs in 2022.

The completed geophysical interpretation has identified and confirmed numerous high priority targets. The study also demonstrated that gold and pathfinder element anomalism observed in glacial till and bedrock geochemistry are coincident with high strain structural corridors interpreted from the geophysical data at all target areas on the Paubäcken project.

"The targets delineated from this reinterpretation of the aeromagnetic survey data, historical rock sampling and historic diamond drill results have provided Gold Line with high priority targets for this year's exploration program," said Adam Cegielski, CEO of Gold Line Resources. "We are excited to use this information to potentially expand current, and identify new, large hydrothermal footprints associated with significant orogenic gold systems.

Structural interpretation maps of the Paubäcken project area have now been created combining geophysical data with known basement and outcrop geology.

Figure 1: Structural framework interpretation of the Paubäcken project area showing interpreted first and second order structural features, known intrusions and zones of demagnetization.

The geophysical interpretation has identified the regionally significant N-S trending first order Gold Line structural corridor to which all known mineralization within the gold line belt displays a spatial relationship. At Paubäcken, this structure forms the western margin of a package of highly folded and deformed basin sedimentary, volcanic and intrusive rocks that host historic and newly identified mineralization within the belt. Of particular interest is the identification of multiple NW-SE trending second order structural corridors interpreted to be conjugate splay structures off the main structural corridor. These second order structures commonly control and host mineralization in orogenic systems and are high priority exploration targets. The study also identified several areas of apparent demagnetization coincident with first and second order structural corridors which may be associated with hydrothermal alteration footprints related to gold mineralization, and with small intrusions that can act as hosts for gold mineralization and that are also high priority exploration targets.

Paubäcken – Project Overview

The Paubäcken Project consists of 3 licenses (17,097 ha) that cover the central part of an emerging district in north central Sweden known as the "Gold Line Belt". The Gold Line Belt is host to several significant gold deposits, including the nearby Barsele project (operated as a joint venture between Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. and Barsele Minerals Corp) as well as the Svartliden mine and Fäboliden development project (operated by Dragon Mining Ltd). The Svartliden mine was in production from 2005 to 2015 and a total of 3.18 million tonnes of material grading 4.1 g/t Au was processed during its operation (http://www.dragonmining.com/svartliden). The Paubäcken Project is strategically positioned between Barsele and Fäboliden, is a few hundred meters northeast of the Svartliden mine, and features a regional shear zone with multiple untested gold anomalies.

Qualified Person:

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 and reviewed and approved by Benjamin Gelber, M.Sc., P.Geo., a Qualified Person.

About Gold Line Resources Ltd.

Gold Line Resources is focused on acquiring mineral properties with exceptional exploration potential in the most prolific gold-producing regions of Sweden and Finland. Gold Line is working in two of the world's top mining jurisdictions and emerging exploration frontiers due to their strong mineral endowment, stable tenure, straightforward permitting, favourable tax regime and supportive geopolitical landscape.

Gold Line currently holds a prospective portfolio of gold exploration projects in Sweden and Finland. In Sweden projects are located in the Gold Line Mineral Belt and Skellefteå Belt of north-central Sweden, and the Mjøsa-Vänern Belt in southwest Sweden. In Finland Gold Line holds the entire underexplored Oijärvi Greenstone Belt located in northern Finland.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Gold Line Resources,

Adam Cegielski

CEO & Director

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Geophysical data and its interpretation are essential exploration tools, especially in areas that are under cover and not exposed to surface. The Paubäcken project area has been subjected to two recent significant glaciation events during the last ice age, resulting in a veneer of glacial till ranging from zero to >30 m in depth and covering >85% of all bedrock exposure. The glacial till layer transports and masks the geochemical signal of bedrock hosted mineral deposits and limits direct field observation of geological and structural information. Geophysics is a fundamental tool utilized by Gold Line Resources to "see" below the cover material and provide a geological and structural framework to guide all exploration programs.

SOURCE Gold Line Resources Ltd.

For further information: Email: [email protected], Telephone: 1-800-858-9710