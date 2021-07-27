Gold for Gin From Stuttgart: GINSTR Wins Another Award in London

LONDON, July 27, 2021 /CNW/ -- Over 600 different gin manufacturers from 90 countries competed against each other at the International Wine & Spirit Competition (IWSC) in London to determine which gins are the best of the year 2021.

The coveted gold medal in the "Gin & Tonic" category went to Germany again this year. The small distillery GINSTR - Stuttgart Dry Gin was able to prevail against well-known global corporations from England, France and the USA and capture the renowned award for Stuttgart. GINSTR was previously awarded the "Gin & Tonic Trophy" in London in 2018 and thereby recognized for the first time by the IWSC as the world's best gin for a gin & tonic.

GINSTR was founded in 2016 and is now available in 29 countries around the world. Distillers Alexander Franke (37) and Markus Escher (30) originally developed the brand as a hobby and continue to produce the gin in small batches in their own distillery.

The international jury of the IWSC consists of 400 jurors, who again spent seven months of the year testing and evaluating wines and spirits from all over the world. The competition, founded in 1969, is considered the most important competition in the wine and spirits industry.

More information on GINSTR - Stuttgart Dry Gin can be found at www.stuttgartdrygin.com

Picture is available at AP Images (http://www.apimages.com)

Press contact:

GINSTR - Stuttgart Dry Gin

Stuttgart Distillers GmbH

c/o Alexander Franke & Markus Escher

Naststr. 15c

70376 Stuttgart

Telephone: 0711 / 2551218-1

[email protected]

www.stuttgartdrygin.com

www.facebook.com/stuttgartdrygin

www.instagram.com/stuttgartdrygin

SOURCE GINSTR - Stuttgart Dry Gin