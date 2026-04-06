GOLD FIELDS NETHERLANDS SERVICES B.V. ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF ADDITIONAL SHARES OF FOUNDERS METALS INC.

LEIDEN, The Netherlands, April 6, 2026 /CNW/ - Gold Fields Netherlands Services B.V., a wholly owned indirect subsidiary of Gold Fields Ltd ("Gold Fields"), announces that it has acquired 2,441,686 common shares ("Founders Shares") of Founders Metals Inc. ("Founders") on April 6, 2026. A total of 2,441,600 Founders Shares were purchased at a price of C$4.15 per share for a total purchase price of C$10,132,640.00, while an additional 86 Founders Shares were purchased at a price of C$4.00 per share for a total of C$344.00. Following the completion of the foregoing transactions, Gold Fields beneficially owns, or has control or direction over, 14,489,879 Founders Shares on a non-diluted basis, representing approximately 12.50% of the issued and outstanding Founders Shares.

Gold Fields purchased the Founders Shares for investment purposes as part of Gold Fields' ongoing review of its investment holdings. Gold Fields may purchase or sell securities of Founders in the future on the open market or in private transactions depending on market and economic conditions and other factors material to its investment decisions.

The head office of Gold Fields is located at Key Point Centre, Schipholweg 103 2316 XC, Leiden, The Netherlands.

Gold Fields will be filing an Early Warning Report under Founders' profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

SOURCE Gold Fields Netherlands Services B.V.

For additional information, or to obtain a copy of the report required pursuant to the early warning reporting requirements, please contact: Investor Enquiries: Jongisa Magagula, Tel +27 11 562 9775, Email: [email protected], Email: [email protected]; Media Enquiries: Kershnee Govender, Tel +27 562 9700, Email: [email protected], Email: [email protected]