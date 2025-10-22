Gold Breaks $4,000 as Capital Shifts Toward Cash-Generating Producers

NetworkNewsWire Editorial Coverage

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2025 /CNW/ -- A significant market rotation is underway. After years of heavy investment in inflated growth sectors such as technology and artificial intelligence, investors are increasingly steering capital toward tangible assets, particularly precious metals producers and near-term developers. What sets this cycle apart is that both gold and silver are climbing to record highs even as broader equity markets remain strong, creating an unusual landscape where hard assets and equities rise in tandem. While speculative exploration has long dominated the junior mining arena, a new generation of companies is emerging -- companies that are fully financed, fully permitted and positioned to deliver near-term cash flow. One example is ESGold Corp. (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF) ( Profile ), which represents this transition toward juniors capable of generating real value today rather than potential value years down the line. The company is advancing two synergistic projects: its Montauban Gold-Silver Project in Quebec, currently under construction with production slated for 2026, and its Planta Magdalena joint venture (JV) in Colombia, where historical data and early sampling point to large-scale upside potential. This rare combination of imminent production and exploration opportunity positions ESGold among compelling prospects in the mining space, including such strongholds as Newmont Corp. (NYSE: NEM), Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE: RIO), Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX) and First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG).

At Montauban, ESGold's fully funded and permitted tailings reprocessing program is designed to start producing cash flow ahead of full-scale exploration activities.

The company has announced a binding MOU with Planta Magdalena S.A.S. in Colombia, marking the company's expansion into a new jurisdiction through a joint tailings reprocessing venture.

To advance its two-track approach, ESGold has secured a vital financing partnership with Ocean Partners UK.

ESGold is entering a pivotal period marked by several near-term catalysts.

ESGold's dual-track framework -- combining low-cost, high-margin tailings reprocessing with scalable exploration potential -- is designed to be duplicated across historical mining regions throughout the Americas.

Click here to view the custom infographic of the ESGold Corp. editorial.

Gold's Defensive Appeal Ahead of Market Shifts

Gold has long been recognized as a reliable store of value during economic slowdowns and times of market stress. In the current cycle, however, gold -- and often silver -- is showing strength before downturns materialize, signaling investor foresight rather than after-the-fact reaction. The migration toward safer assets is already in progress, as global capital seeks more stable, lower-risk exposure.

With investors increasingly hedging against inflation, debt burdens and geopolitical instability, precious metals stand to gain substantially from the ongoing global reallocation of capital. Junior miners with active or near-term production potential are particularly appealing, offering exposure to rising metal prices along with the prospect of positive cash flow, even amid volatility.

In this evolving landscape, genuine operators are standing out from speculative explorers. The new generation of juniors is characterized by lean, capital-efficient business models, strong margins, and disciplined management that funds exploration through operations rather than constant equity dilution. These companies are redefining how success is achieved in the sector.

ESGold embodies this shift. The company is both funded and permitted , advancing its Montauban Project toward production while concurrently validating its Colombian joint venture. Montauban's permitted tailings and shallow mineralization provide a clear route to near-term revenue generation. Few junior miners manage to achieve this combination -- financed, permitted and diversified -- while maintaining significant upside potential and manageable execution risk.

Cash Flow, Then Discovery

ESGold's approach is firmly grounded in generating revenue before expanding. At Montauban , the company's fully funded and permitted tailings reprocessing program is designed to start producing cash flow ahead of full-scale exploration activities. Reprocessing tailings offers a lower-risk, lower-capital route to production. Since the material has already been mined, infrastructure costs are reduced, enabling earlier revenue.

ESGold's plan is to reinvest those returns to fund additional exploration, minimizing the need for ongoing share issuance. This approach limits dilution while enhancing long-term shareholder value. A cornerstone of this strategy is ESGold's partnership with Ocean Partners , formalized through a binding term sheet worth up to C$9 million. The agreement provides prepayment and working capital to support Montauban's construction and operations, granting Ocean Partners offtake rights for 100% of the project's doré output. This arrangement strengthens ESGold's capital position while reducing equity dilution.

By prioritizing profitability and near-term operations before large-scale discovery, ESGold reverses the traditional junior mining sequence. Instead of pursuing exploration first and funding later, it provides investors with an operational foundation, then layers exploration potential on top.

Expanding in Colombia: ESGold's Next Growth Phase

In August 2025, ESGold announced a binding MOU with Planta Magdalena S.A.S. in Bolívar, Colombia, marking the company's expansion into a new jurisdiction through a joint tailings reprocessing venture. The initiative aims to extend its successful "tailings-to-cash" model while unlocking further exploration potential.

Under the agreement, ESGold secures a 50% joint venture stake through a C$1.5 million contribution and holds a first right of refusal on the remaining half. The company's technical team is already active in Colombia, where initial sampling and bench-scale tests have shown strong gold recovery rates. Ongoing validation work is focused on verifying scalability, refining processing techniques, and advancing due diligence.

ESGold's geological and engineering teams are now conducting on-site validation at Planta Magdalena, assessing grade, tonnage and processing parameters. Bench samples from both Colombia and Quebec have been submitted to ALS Global for metallurgical testing. Results from Montauban are expected shortly after the recent positive outcomes reported from Colombia. These findings will play a key role in finalizing the JV and scaling the operation.

Bolívar's geological setting offers considerable upside, with one mineralized corridor reported to span roughly 3.4 km by 400–800 meters. This foundation gives ESGold a promising platform for structured exploration if the joint venture is fully formalized.

Fully Financed, Moving Forward

To advance its two-track approach, ESGold has secured a vital financing partnership with Ocean Partners UK. The C$9 million nondilutive facility is directly tied to Montauban's output, with repayment through doré deliveries instead of share issuance.

This arrangement allows ESGold to maintain shareholder value while ensuring steady funding. Ocean Partners also holds offtake rights to purchase 100% of Montauban's gold and silver, subject to minimum delivery thresholds of 50,000 ounces of gold and 1,000,000 ounces of silver, guaranteeing market demand for its production.

According to the September 2025 update, Montauban construction remains on track for mid-Q4 2025 completion. With funding secured, ESGold can progress both its Quebec and Colombian programs without additional dilution. This balance of financial stability and operational momentum positions the company uniquely among junior miners moving from exploration to production.

Key Catalysts Ahead

ESGold is entering a pivotal period marked by several near-term catalysts. Bench sample results from Colombia's Planta Magdalena have been received, while assays from Montauban are currently in process and expected in the coming weeks. These outcomes will inform the final processing circuit design and confirm metallurgical recoveries.

Meanwhile, construction at Montauban continues, with updates anticipated regularly leading to facility completion by mid-Q4 2025. Once operational, the project will move closer to its 2026 production target. In Colombia, further validation, due diligence and exploration planning are scheduled to follow the geological team's site visit, with continued news flow expected through Q4 2025.

Ongoing developments across both jurisdictions should maintain investor engagement. Frequent updates, from assay results and infrastructure progress to potential JV milestones, will reinforce ESGold's narrative as a company capable of consistent execution and growth.

A Replicable, Responsible Mining Model

ESGold's dual-track framework -- combining low-cost, high-margin tailings reprocessing with scalable exploration potential -- is designed to be duplicated across historical mining regions throughout the Americas. The model caters to modern investor preferences: sustainability, capital efficiency and steady returns.

By initially focusing on tailings recovery, ESGold minimizes environmental impact and upfront costs. As operations generate cash, those funds can be redirected toward exploration or strategic acquisitions. This self-sustaining approach is particularly well suited to jurisdictions with strong mining infrastructure.

As global capital continues flowing toward tangible assets, companies with de-risked, well-funded and scalable business models are positioned to lead. ESGold's combination of permitted projects, secured financing and exploration upside reflects the qualities many investors increasingly prioritize.

In today's market, the winners will be those capable of bridging the gap between exploration potential and revenue generation. ESGold's fully financed, dual-jurisdiction operations embody this transition, delivering near-term cash flow and long-term discovery opportunity within a clean, replicable mining model.

Mining Leaders Drive Growth amid Metals Rally

As gold and silver prices continue their upward trajectory, leading mining companies across the globe are advancing major projects and delivering new milestones that underscore the sector's resilience and growth potential. From large-scale production startups to expanded exploration programs, the industry's momentum reflects strong investor confidence and rising demand for tangible assets.

Newmont Corp. is reporting the first gold pour at its Ahafo North Project in Ghana. The pour took place on September 19, 2025, marking a critical milestone toward commercial production in the fourth quarter of 2025. This achievement follows the completion of key development phases, including ore stockpiling that began in late 2024, and the commissioning of critical infrastructure, such as processing circuits, mining support facilities and a tailings storage facility. The project is currently ramping up toward full operational readiness.

Rio Tinto PLC is joining with Mitsui and Nippon Steel to invest $733 million to develop the West Angelas Sustaining Project. Rio Tinto's share of the project, which is part of the Robe River Joint Venture in western Australia's Pilbara region, is $389 million. The project, which is focused on developing new iron ore deposits in the West Angelas hub, has now received all necessary state and federal government approvals. The deposits will maintain the West Angelas hub's total annual production capacity of 35 million tonnes, extending mining activity for years to come.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. operates large, long-lived geographically diverse assets with significant proven and probable reserves of copper, gold and molybdenum. The company's portfolio of assets includes the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia, one of the world's largest copper and gold deposits, and significant operations in the Americas. In addition, FCX has significant undeveloped reserves and resources in North America and a portfolio of potential long-term development projects.

First Majestic Silver Corp. announced positive drilling results from its 2024/2025 exploration programs at the Los Gatos Silver Mine in Chihuahua, Mexico. The drilling programs were designed to expand silver, zinc, lead, copper and gold mineralization in the South-East Deeps, Central Deeps and North-West Deeps zones. None of the reported drill results were included in the company's year-end Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource Estimates.

The sustained climb in gold and silver prices is driving renewed investment, project expansion and long-term development planning across the mining landscape. Industry leaders are leveraging favorable market conditions to accelerate production timelines, optimize existing assets and unlock new resource potential. As global capital continues to rotate toward hard assets, the precious metals sector stands out as a key beneficiary, poised for continued growth, profitability and strategic advancement in the years ahead.

For further information about ESGold Corporation, please visit ESGold Profile .

About NetworkNewsWire

NetworkNewsWire ("NNW") is a specialized communications platform with a focus on financial news and content distribution for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, NNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, NNW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

NNW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit www.NetworkNewsWire.com

Please view full terms of use and disclaimers on the NNW website applicable to all content provided by NNW, wherever published or re-published: http://www.nnw.fm/Disclaimer

NetworkNewsWire is powered by IBN

DISCLAIMER: NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is the source of the Article and content set forth above. References to any issuer other than the profiled issuer are intended solely to identify industry participants and do not constitute an endorsement of any issuer and do not constitute a comparison to the profiled issuer. The commentary, views and opinions expressed in this release by NNW are solely those of NNW. Readers of this Article and content agree that they cannot and will not seek to hold liable NNW for any investment decisions by their readers or subscribers. NNW is a news dissemination and financial marketing solutions provider and are NOT registered broker-dealers/analysts/investment advisers, hold no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security.

The Article and content related to the profiled company represent the personal and subjective views of the Author, and are subject to change at any time without notice. The information provided in the Article and the content has been obtained from sources which the Author believes to be reliable. However, the Author has not independently verified or otherwise investigated all such information. None of the Author, NNW, or any of their respective affiliates, guarantee the accuracy or completeness of any such information. This Article and content are not, and should not be regarded as investment advice or as a recommendation regarding any particular security or course of action; readers are strongly urged to speak with their own investment advisor and review all of the profiled issuer's filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission before making any investment decisions and should understand the risks associated with an investment in the profiled issuer's securities, including, but not limited to, the complete loss of your investment.

NNW HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and NNW undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

NetworkNewsWire

New York, NY

www.NetworkNewsWire.com

212.418.1217 Office

[email protected]

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2660018/5575470/NetworkNewsWire_Logo.jpg

SOURCE NetworkNewsWire