Going Google in Montreal Event Showcases Cloud Computing

LAKEWOOD, Ohio, Aug. 14, 2019 /CNW/ -- Cloud computing isn't a passing fad. This smarter, better and faster way to do business is here to stay.

With this in mind, leading North American cloud solutions provider Onix will join Google Cloud experts in Montreal in September to give IT professionals and business leaders a first-hand look at why it's the right time to launch a cloud journey.

Montreal IT pros and others interested in the cloud are invited to attend "Going Google in Montreal," on Tuesday, Sept. 10, from 3:30 to 6 p.m. at Google's Montreal office, 1253 McGill College Ave, Montreal, QC H3B 2Y5.

During this free open house, visitors will enjoy an afternoon of hands-on demos, information sharing and open dialogue with Onix and Google Cloud experts. They'll immerse themselves in how cloud technology can help transform the way their organizations and businesses operate.

Thanks to the informal, open-house event format, attendees will be able to explore all of the products Google has to offer at their own pace. These include G Suite, Google Cloud Platform, Google Cloud Search, Google Maps Platform, Chrome OS and Chromebooks. They'll also see demos of the LumApps social-collaborative intranet solution which integrates effortlessly with G Suite.

The event also provides the opportunity for networking with Googlers, Onix experts and other IT professionals during a happy hour complete with refreshments.

Check-in starts at 3:30 p.m., followed by a brief kickoff presentation. Because the event is set in an open-house format, attendees can come and go at their leisure. Participants are urged to register for this free event today.

Onix received the 2018 Google Cloud North American Reseller Partner of the Year award in April for its achievements in the Google Cloud ecosystem.

About Onix

As a leading cloud solutions provider, Onix has elevated businesses to the next level with consulting services, infrastructure, collaboration, devices, enterprise search and geospatial technology. The company achieves this with solutions from such industry leaders as Google Cloud and Amazon Web Services (AWS), among others. Onix uses its ever-evolving expertise to solve clients' technology pain points across numerous business sectors.

Onix backs its strategic planning and deployment with incomparable ongoing service, training and support. It also offers its own suite of standalone products to solve specific business challenges, including digital accessibility of websites and online documents through its Equidox brand, and cloud billing and budget management software through OnSpend.

Based in Lakewood, Ohio, near Cleveland, Onix also has Canadian offices in Toronto and Ottawa. Learn more at www.onixnet.com.

Contact

Robin Suttell, Onix

216-801-4984

robin@onixnet.com

