GoGold Reports Record Quarterly Production of 614K AgEq Oz at Parral

HALIFAX, NS, Jan. 13, 2021 /CNW/ - GoGold Resources Inc. (TSX: GGD) (OTCQX: GLGDF) ("GoGold", "the Company") is pleased to report record production for the quarter ending December 31, 2020 of 614,149 silver equivalent ounces, consisting of 298,591 silver ounces, 3,632 gold ounces, and 125 tonnes of copper.

"Parral had another excellent quarter, setting another production record, which generated over US$5 million in free cash flow. With the strength of Parral's cash flow, we were able to increase our cash balance from US$53 million at September 30 to US$56 million at December 31," said Brad Langille, President and CEO. "For the second consecutive quarter, Parral made GoGold self-funding by paying all of the exploration and administrative costs for the Company."

Table 1: Quarterly Production Summary

Quarter Ended Dec 2019 Mar 2020 Jun 2020 Sep 2020 Dec 2020 Silver Production (oz) 379,082 365,795 270,044 300,740 298,591 Gold Production (oz) 2,407 2,355 1,914 3,414 3,632 Copper Production (tonnes) - 28 104 128 125 Silver Equivalent Production (oz)1 584,988 600,697 504,4442 605,287 614,149

1. "Silver equivalent production" include gold ounces and copper tons produced and converted to a silver equivalent based on a ratio of the average market metal price for each period. The gold:silver ratio for each of the periods presented was: Dec 2019 – 86, Mar 2020 – 96, Jun 2020 – 105, Sep 2020 – 79, Dec 2020 – 76. The copper:silver ratios were: Mar 2020 – 340, June 2020 – 326, Sep 2020 – 274, Dec 2020 – 305. 2. June 2020 production was affected by a partial suspension of operations at Parral due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Mining was declared an essential service by the Mexican Federal government on June 3, 2020 and operations have been steady-state since then.

Mr. Robert Harris, P.Eng. is the qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and is responsible for the technical information of this release.

About GoGold Resources

GoGold Resources (TSX: GGD) is a Canadian-based silver and gold producer focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring high quality projects in Mexico. The Company operates the Parral Tailings project in the state of Chihuahua and has the Los Ricos exploration project in the state of Jalisco. Headquartered in Halifax, NS, GoGold is building a portfolio of low cost, high margin projects. For more information visit gogoldresources.com.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:

The securities described herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the benefit of, U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) except in compliance with the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to exemptions therefrom. This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy of any of GoGold's securities in the United States.

This news release may contain "forward-looking information" as defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding production and cash flows of the Parral tailings mine, the ability of GoGold to self fund its ongoing exploration and administrative costs, future operating margins, future production and processing, and future plans and objectives of GoGold, constitute forward looking information that involve various risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking information is based on a number of factors and assumptions which have been used to develop such information but which may prove to be incorrect, including, but not limited to, assumptions in connection with the continuance of GoGold and its subsidiaries as a going concern, general economic and market conditions, mineral prices, the accuracy of mineral resource estimates, and the performance of the Parral project There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from GoGold's expectations include exploration and development risks associated with GoGold's projects, the failure to establish estimated mineral resources or mineral reserves, volatility of commodity prices, variations of recovery rates, and global economic conditions. For additional information with respect to risk factors applicable to GoGold, reference should be made to GoGold's continuous disclosure materials filed from time to time with securities regulators, including, but not limited to, GoGold's Annual Information Form. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date of this release.

For further information: Steve Low, Corporate Development, GoGold Resources, T: 416 855 0435, E: [email protected]

