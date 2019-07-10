GoGold Reports Record Parral Production for Quarter ending June 30, 2019

Trading Symbol:TSX: GGD

Shares Outstanding: 171,901,481

HALIFAX, July 10, 2019 /CNW/ - GoGold Resources Inc. (TSX: GGD) ("GoGold", "the Company") announces record production of 250,073 ounces of silver and 2,281 ounces of gold for 451,011 silver equivalent ounces at the Parral project during the quarter ended June 30, 2019, an increase of 6% from the previous quarter which at the time was record production.

The Company continues to focus on quality agglomeration to ensure strong recoveries are achieved. The Company placed 519,643 tons on the heap leach pad which is an increase of 9% over the previous quarter. Mr. Brad Langille, President and CEO, stated, "This is our second quarter in a row where we have set the production record at Parral. We're also pleased with the progress on the SART, with the engineering nearing completion and key components procured, with construction still on schedule to be completed prior to the end of 2019."

Mr. Robert Harris, P.Eng. is the qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and is responsible for the technical information of this release.

About GoGold Resources

GoGold Resources (TSX: GGD) is a Canadian-based silver and gold producer focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring high quality projects in Mexico. The Company's Parral Tailings project is one of the lowest cash cost silver producers in the world. Headquartered in Halifax, NS, GoGold is building a portfolio of low cost, high margin projects. For more information visit gogoldresources.com.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:

The securities described herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the benefit of, U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) except in compliance with the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to exemptions therefrom. This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy of any of GoGold's securities in the United States.

This news release may contain "forward-looking information" as defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Parral tailings project, the Los Ricos project, future operating margins, future production and processing, and future plans and objectives of GoGold, constitute forward looking information that involve various risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking information is based on a number of factors and assumptions which have been used to develop such information but which may prove to be incorrect, including, but not limited to, assumptions in connection with the continuance of GoGold and its subsidiaries as a going concern, general economic and market conditions, mineral prices, the accuracy of mineral resource estimates, and the performance of the Parral project. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from GoGold's expectations include exploration and development risks associated with GoGold's projects, the failure to establish estimated mineral resources or mineral reserves, volatility of commodity prices, variations of recovery rates, and global economic conditions. For additional information with respect to risk factors applicable to GoGold, reference should be made to GoGold's continuous disclosure materials filed from time to time with securities regulators, including, but not limited to, GoGold's Annual Information Form. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date of this release.

SOURCE GoGold Resources Inc.

For further information: Steve Low, Corporate Development, GoGold Resources, T: 416 855 0435, E: steve@gogoldresources.com

Related Links

http://www.gogoldresources.com/

