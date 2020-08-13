GoGold Reports Continued Strong Financial Results for Quarter Ending June 30, 2020

Shares Outstanding: 224,705,609

Trading Symbols: TSX: GGD

OTCQX: GLGDF

HALIFAX, NS, Aug. 13, 2020 /CNW/ - GoGold Resources Inc. (TSX: GGD) (OTCQX: GLGDF) ("GoGold", "the Company") is pleased to announce the release of financial results for the quarter ending June 30, 2020 with revenue of $7.9 million (all amounts are in U.S. dollars) from the sale of 469,545 silver equivalent ounces which provided cash flow from operations before working capital changes of $1.3 million.

"Parral generated cash flows of $2.2 million US in the quarter which, despite an interruption to the operations due to COVID-19, paid for our general and administrative costs, some working capital, and a portion of our exploration costs at Los Ricos," Brad Langille, President and CEO stated. "With the increase in metal prices we've seen since June 30, Parral will generate significantly more cash in the September quarter, and along with the additional cash we anticipate receiving from warrant exercises, our cash balance should significantly increase from the $17.5 million US at June 30."

Financial Highlights for the quarter ending June 30, 2020:

Free cash flow from Parral of $2.2 million

Revenue of $7.9 million on the sale of 469,545 silver equivalent ounces at a realized price per ounce of $16.80

on the sale of 469,545 silver equivalent ounces at a realized price per ounce of Cash of $17.5 million

All in sustaining costs of $14.87 per silver equivalent ounce, a decrease of 3% from quarter ending March 31, 2020

per silver equivalent ounce, a decrease of 3% from quarter ending Cash costs of $12.13 per silver equivalent ounce



Summarized Consolidated Financial Information Three months ended June 30

Nine months ended June 30 (in thousands USD, except per share amounts) 2020 2019

2020 2019 Revenue $ 7,886 $ 6,383

$ 25,792 $ 17,264 Cost of sales, including depreciation

6,401 6,062



2,743 3,832 Operating income (loss)

254 (903)



(271) (4,413) Net income (loss)1,2

2 (2,324)



(1,184) 13,667 Basic net (loss) income (loss) per share

0.00 (0.019)



(0.007) 0.043 Cash flow from operations

523 (3,590)



3,236 (11,349) 1 Net income in the nine months ended June 30, 2019 includes a gain of $11,837 on the sale of the Santa Gertrudis.



Key Performance Indicators1 Three months ended June 30

Nine months ended June 30 (in thousands USD, except per ounce amounts) 2020 2019

2020 2019 Total tonnes stacked 282,743 519,643

980,830 1,354,130 AISC per silver equivalent ounce2 $ 14.93 $ 13.61

$ 14.87 $ 15.32 Cash cost per silver equivalent ounce2 $ 12.13 $ 10.72

$ 12.35 $ 11.89 Realized silver price $ 16.80 $ 14.55

$ 16.20 $ 14.56 1Key performance indicators are unaudited non-GAAP measures 2Gold is converted using actual realized prices

This news release should be read in conjunction with the interim condensed consolidated financial statements for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, notes to the financial statements, and management's discussion and analysis for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, which have been filed on SEDAR and are available on the Company's website.

Technical information contained in this news release with respect to GoGold has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Bob Harris, P.Eng., who is a qualified person for the purposes of NI 43-101.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:

The securities described herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the benefit of, U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) except in compliance with the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to exemptions therefrom. This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy of any of GoGold's securities in the United States.

This news release may contain "forward-looking information" as defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Parral tailings project, the Los Ricos project, future operating margins, future production and processing, and future plans and objectives of GoGold, constitute forward looking information that involve various risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking information is based on a number of factors and assumptions which have been used to develop such information but which may prove to be incorrect, including, but not limited to, assumptions in connection with the continuance of GoGold and its subsidiaries as a going concern, general economic and market conditions, mineral prices, the accuracy of mineral resource estimates, and the performance of the Parral project There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from GoGold's expectations include exploration and development risks associated with the GoGold's projects, the failure to establish estimated mineral resources or mineral reserves, volatility of commodity prices, variations of recovery rates, the effects of the global COVID-19 pandemic, and global economic conditions. For additional information with respect to risk factors applicable to GoGold, reference should be made to GoGold's continuous disclosure materials filed from time to time with securities regulators, including, but not limited to, GoGold's Annual Information Form. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date of this release.

Cautionary non-GAAP Measures and Additional GAAP Measures

Note that for purposes of this section, GAAP refers to IFRS. The Company believes that investors use certain non-GAAP and additional GAAP measures as indicators to assess mining companies. They are intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared with GAAP. Non-GAAP and additional GAAP measures do not have a standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.

Additional GAAP measures that are presented on the face of the Company's consolidated statements of comprehensive income include "Operating income (loss)". These measures are intended to provide an indication of the Company's mine and operating performance. "Cash flow from operating activities before changes in non-cash working capital" is a non-GAAP performance measure that could provide an indication of the Company's ability to generate cash flows from operations, and is calculated by adding back the change in non-cash working capital to "Net cash used in operating activities" as presented on the Company's consolidated statements of cash flows. Per ounce measures are calculated by dividing the relevant mining and processing costs and total costs by the tonnes of ore processed in the period. "Cash costs per ounce" and "all-in sustaining costs per ounce" as used in this analysis are non-GAAP terms typically used by mining companies to assess the level of gross margin available to the Company by subtracting these costs from the unit price realized during the period. These non-GAAP terms are also used to assess the ability of a mining company to generate cash flow from operations. There may be some variation in the method of computation of these metrics as determined by the Company compared with other mining companies. In this context, "cash costs per ounce" reflects the cash operating costs allocated from in-process and dore inventory associated with ounces of silver and gold sold in the period. "Cash costs per ounce" may vary from one period to another due to operating efficiencies, grade of material processed and silver/gold recovery rates in the period. "All-in sustaining costs per ounce" include total cash costs, exploration, corporate and administrative, share based compensation and sustaining capital costs. For a reconciliation of non-GAAP and GAAP measures, please refer to the Management Discussion and Analysis dated August 12, 2020, for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, as presented on SEDAR.

Steve Low, Corporate Development, GoGold Resources Inc. , T: 416 855 0435, Email : [email protected]; Or visit : www.gogoldresources.com

