GoGold Presents its 2023 Sustainability Report

­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­HALIFAX, NS, May 23, 2024 /CNW/ - GoGold Resources Inc. (TSX: GGD) (OTCQX: GLGDF) ("GoGold", "the Company") is pleased to present its fourth annual Sustainability Report that sets out the Company's performance and achievements with respect to its environmental, social and governance ("ESG") practices. The Company is steadfastly committed to responsible mining practices, prioritizing safety, environmental responsibility, and benefits for local communities.

"We're pleased to release our fourth annual Sustainability Report which outlines our performance and achievements related to ESG practices. Silver continues to be a metal that is a key component of the emerging green economy. Our partnership with the Town of Parral to help remediate their land produces silver at a low carbon footprint of 0.006 tons of carbon dioxide equivalent ("tCO 2 e") per ounce of silver equivalent produced," said Brad Langille, President and CEO. "We believe the work our ESG team have been doing at Los Ricos South has been instrumental in establishing our partnership with the local community. We will continue on this path as we advance Los Ricos South towards production."

Highlights of the Report:

Energy consumption decrease of 44% compared to prior year, including a 25% decrease at Parral.

Decreased carbon dioxide emissions by 38% compared to the previous year.

0.006 tCO 2 e per oz of silver equivalent produced at Parral.

e per oz of silver equivalent produced at Parral. 0.006 tCO 2 e per tonne of ore processed.

e per tonne of ore processed. Increase of over 8% in safety and professional development training to over 12,000 hours.

Awarded the ESR distinction (Empresa Socialmente Responsables – Corporate Social Responsibility)

$17.2 million USD spent in local purchases, including $422,000 in community investment.

spent in local purchases, including in community investment. Donation of 600 machine hours to nearby towns in order to help with local infrastructure.

Social impacts in nearby communities include providing food packages to elderly, educational and sports supplies to local children and medical attention to residents.

The full update is available for download at www.gogoldresources.com/sustainability/

The Sustainability Report addresses ESG issues, detailing the performance and results of the Company from January 1 to December 31, 2023. The methodology and approach used in the report were based on the Global Reporting Initiative guidelines.

GoGold is dedicated to supporting the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals ("SDGs") by prioritizing them in line with GoGold's four core principles: safety and health, environmental conservation, work environment, and community engagement. The SDGs are a critical part of the United Nations' 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda, and the Company's actions directly and indirectly impact each. GoGold is committed to enhancing its efforts to promote sustainable development and to engage Company stakeholders in planning and decision-making.

About GoGold Resources

GoGold Resources (TSX: GGD) is a Canadian-based silver and gold producer focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring high quality projects in Mexico. The Company operates the Parral Tailings mine in the state of Chihuahua and has the Los Ricos South and Los Ricos North projects in the state of Jalisco. Headquartered in Halifax, NS, GoGold is building a portfolio of low cost, high margin projects. For more information visit gogoldresources.com.

