GoGold Drills 18.5m Averaging 3.07 g/t Gold Equivalent in Deepest Hole to Date at the Los Ricos Project Confirming Deposit Open at Depth

Trading Symbol: TSX: GGD

Shares Outstanding: 171,776,481

HALIFAX, June 5, 2019 /CNW/ - GoGold Resources Inc. (TSX: GGD) ("GoGold", "the Company") confirms the deposit is open at depth and continues to deliver strong assay results from an additional five diamond drill holes at the recently acquired 29 concession Los Ricos project located about 100 km northwest of the city of Guadalajara, Mexico.

"Our understanding of the Los Ricos deposit has been greatly enhanced by incorporating the historical underground gold and silver assay data from over 10,000 channel samples collected in the stopes, crosscuts, raises and winzes into our 3D models. This has allowed us to visualize the down-dip extensions of the high-grade deposits and provides an approach for the team to continue drilling successful holes like these" stated Brad Langille, President and CEO.

Diamond drill hole LRGG-19-011 intersected 18.5m averaging 1.20 g/t gold, 140.3 g/t silver and 3.07 g/t gold equivalent, including 8.4m averaging 2.16 g/t gold, 227.8 g/t silver and 5.19 g/t gold equivalent. The drill hole was laid out to drill 75m down dip below the deepest intersection to date on the property.

Diamond drill hole LRGG-19-013 intersected 15.6m averaging 0.78 g/t gold, 194.7 g/t silver and 3.38 g/t gold equivalent including 8.8m averaging 1.30 g/t gold, 296.5 g/t silver and 5.25 g/t gold equivalent. Diamond drill hole LRGG-19-014 intersected 14.2m averaging 1.10 g/t gold, 126.8 g/t silver and 2.79 g/t gold equivalent including 7.70m averaging 1.94 g/t gold, 209.3 g/t silver and 4.73 g/t gold equivalent.

Detailed intersections are in Table 1, and the location of drill holes are included in Table 2. A visual representation of the drill holes is available at gogoldresources.com.

Table 1: Drill Hole Intersections















Hole ID Comment From To Length1 Au Ag AuEq2



(m) (m) (m) (g/t) (g/t) (g/t) LRGG-19-011 Main 253.0 271.5 18.5 1.20 140.3 3.07

including 261.8 270.3 8.4 2.16 227.8 5.19 LRGG-19-012 Main 220.3 238.0 17.8 0.59 82.7 1.69

including 224.5 238.0 13.5 0.77 100.4 2.11

including 228.5 235.5 7.0 1.16 131.9 2.92 LRGG-19-013 Main 163.9 179.5 15.6 0.78 194.7 3.38

including 166.0 174.8 8.8 1.30 296.5 5.25

including 166.0 168.2 2.2 2.09 331.7 6.52 LRGG-19-014 Main 204.3 218.5 14.2 1.10 126.8 2.79

including 208.3 216.0 7.7 1.94 209.3 4.73

and 224.5 228.0 3.5 0.16 26.5 0.51 LRGG-19-015 Main 23.4 40.5 17.1 0.71 67.9 1.62

including 27.0 32.6 5.6 1.68 137.2 3.51

Open Stope3 40.5 43.7 3.2 * * *

Main 43.7 54.0 10.3 1.19 85.0 2.33

including 43.7 49.0 5.3 2.02 138.1 3.87





1. Note true width 2. AuEq converted using a silver to gold ratio of 75:1 3. 3.2m underground working, no sample

Table 2: Drill Hole Locations













Hole ID Easting Northing Elevation Azimuth Dip Final LRGG-19-011 610393 2327553 1429.0 50.0 -50.0 312.0 LRGG-19-012 610463 2327543 1483.0 50.0 -50.0 273.0 LRGG-19-013 610509 2327581 1445.0 50.0 -50.0 211.5 LRGG-19-014 610506 2527514 1428.0 50.0 -50.0 267.0 LRGG-19-015 610811 2327508 1450.0 50.0 -50.0 72.0

GoGold commenced a 10,000 m diamond drilling program of HQ size core in conjunction with a field program of geological mapping, sampling and trenching on the property in March 2019. The core drilling campaign is focused on defining the mineralized halo around the historical high grade ore shoots as defined by the underground workings and the 65 historical RC drill holes on the property.

The diamond drill core (HQ size) is geologically logged, photographed and marked for sampling. When the sample lengths are determined, the full core is sawn with a diamond blade core saw with one half of the core being bagged and tagged for assay. The remaining half portion is returned to the core trays for storage and/or for metallurgical test work.

The sealed and tagged sample bags are transported to the ActLabs facility in Zacatecas, Mexico. ActLabs crushes the samples and prepares 200-300 gram pulp samples with ninety percent passing Tyler 150 mesh (106μm). The pulps are assayed for gold using a 50 gram charge by fire assay (Code 1A2-50) and over limits greater than 10 grams per tonne are re-assayed using a gravimetric finish (Code 1A3-50). Silver and multi-element analysis is completed using total digestion (Code 1F2 Total Digestion ICP). Over limits greater than 100 grams per tonne silver are re-assayed using a gravimetric finish (Code 8-Ag FA-GRAV Ag).

Quality Assurance / Quality Control and Data Verification

Quality assurance and quality control ("QA/QC") procedures monitor the chain-of-custody of the samples and includes the systematic insertion and monitoring of appropriate reference materials (certified standards, blanks and duplicates) into the sample strings. The results of the assaying of the QA/QC material included in each batch are tracked to ensure the integrity of the assay data. All results stated in this announcement have passed GoGold's QA/QC protocols.

Mr. David Duncan, P. Geo. is the qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and is responsible for the technical information of this release.

About GoGold Resources

GoGold Resources (TSX: GGD) is a Canadian-based silver and gold producer focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring high quality projects in Mexico. The Company operates the Parral Tailings project in the state of Chihuahua and has the Los Ricos exploration project in the state of Jalisco. Headquartered in Halifax, NS, GoGold is building a portfolio of low cost, high margin projects. For more information visit gogoldresources.com.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:

The securities described herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the benefit of, U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) except in compliance with the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to exemptions therefrom. This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy of any of GoGold's securities in the United States.

This news release may contain "forward-looking information" as defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Parral tailings project, the Los Ricos project, future operating margins, future production and processing, and future plans and objectives of GoGold, constitute forward looking information that involve various risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking information is based on a number of factors and assumptions which have been used to develop such information but which may prove to be incorrect, including, but not limited to, assumptions in connection with the continuance of GoGold and its subsidiaries as a going concern, general economic and market conditions, mineral prices, the accuracy of mineral resource estimates, and the performance of the Parral project There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from GoGold's expectations include exploration and development risks associated with GoGold's projects, the failure to establish estimated mineral resources or mineral reserves, volatility of commodity prices, variations of recovery rates, and global economic conditions. For additional information with respect to risk factors applicable to GoGold, reference should be made to GoGold's continuous disclosure materials filed from time to time with securities regulators, including, but not limited to, GoGold's Annual Information Form. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date of this release.

For further information: Steve Low, Corporate Development, GoGold Resources, T: 416 855 0435, E: steve@gogoldresources.com

