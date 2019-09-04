GoGold Drills 17.1m averaging 6.45 g/t Gold Equivalent at Los Ricos and 16.9m averaging 1.45g/t Gold Equivalent 400m Northwest of the Main Zone

Drill holes LRGG-19-031, 032 and 033 were drilled to test the Los Ricos vein in an area of known underground workings. Hole LRGG-19-033 intersected 22.5m of the Los Ricos vein from 31.0 to 53.5m down the hole but a total of 5.4m of the vein was mined out and the stopes were backfilled (assigned zero grade). The remaining unmined 17.1m of the Los Ricos vein averaged 6.45 g/t gold equivalent made up of 1.59 g/t gold and 364.2 g/t silver; including a 5.6m interval averaging 14.72 g/t gold equivalent made up of 3.81 g/t gold and 818.1 g/t silver.

Drill hole LRGG-19-030 was drilled to test the historical underground workings known as the San Juan Mine located 400m to the north of the Main Area. Between 1915 and 1918, the Cinco Minas Mining Company explored and developed the San Juan deposit on two levels with crosscuts and raises and described the vein and mineralization as the northern extension of the Los Ricos vein. Hole LRGG-19-030 intersected 16.9m of the Los Ricos Vein from 128.7 to 145.5m and averaged 1.45 g/t gold equivalent made up of 0.54 g/t gold and 67.8 g/t silver; including a 5.0m interval averaging 3.43 g/t gold equivalent made up of 1.46 g/t gold and 147.9 g/t silver.

"Our drilling program continues to show wide intervals of gold-silver mineralization remain on both sides of the stopes in the historical underground workings at the Main Area as shown in these new holes. Furthermore, we are very encouraged that our first step out drilling 400m along strike to the northwest and our previously announced step out drilling 1500m along strike to the southeast is greatly expanding the size of the Los Ricos target. We will continue to focus on the strike length expansion of the Los Ricos target and expect more results to come." stated Brad Langille, President and CEO.

Detailed intersections are in Table 1, and drill holes locations are included in Table 2. Figure 1 provides a 3D view of the Los Ricos property surrounding the historical underground workings at the Main Area, with the location of the other zones shown. A longitudinal section summary of all the holes drilled at Los Ricos to date is available at https://gogoldresources.com/component/rsfiles/preview?path=diagrams%252FLosRicos_LongSec_20190904.pdf

Table 1: Drill Hole Intersections















Hole ID Area From To Length1 Au Ag AuEq2



(m) (m) (m) (g/t) (g/t) (g/t) LRGG-19-030 San Juan 128.7 145.5 16.9 0.54 67.8 1.45

including 138.0 143.0 5.0 1.46 147.9 3.43 LRGG-19-031 Main 25.5 31.7 6.2 1.17 157.8 3.27 LRGG-19-032 Main3 38.5 56.0 15.5 0.53 84.2 1.66

including 38.5 47.2 8.7 0.75 94.3 2.01

including 42.3 45.0 2.7 2.04 216.6 4.93 LRGG-19-033 Main4 31.0 53.5 17.1 1.59 364.2 6.45

including 31.0 36.6 5.6 3.81 818.1 14.72

including 43.0 53.5 10.5 0.52 142.5 2.42



Not true width AuEq converted using a silver to gold ratio of 75:1 Excludes 2.0m of open stopes from historical underground workings Excludes 5.4m of open stopes from historical underground workings

Table 2: Drill Hole Locations













Hole ID Easting Northing Elev Azimuth Dip Length LRGG-19-030 610196 2327906 1434 50 -45 222.0 LRGG-19-031 610697 2327608 1445 50 -45 76.5 LRGG-19-032 610674 2327622 1449 50 -45 70.5 LRGG-19-033 610657 2327641 1449 50 -45 60.0

GoGold commenced a 10,000 m diamond drilling program of HQ size core in conjunction with a field program of geological mapping, sampling and trenching on the property in March 2019. The core drilling campaign is focused on defining the mineralized halo around the historical high grade ore shoots as defined by the underground workings and the 65 historical RC drill holes on the property. The program has now been expanded for additional testing along 3.2 km of the Los Ricos mineralized zone.

The diamond drill core (HQ size) is geologically logged, photographed and marked for sampling. When the sample lengths are determined, the full core is sawn with a diamond blade core saw with one half of the core being bagged and tagged for assay. The remaining half portion is returned to the core trays for storage and/or for metallurgical test work.

The sealed and tagged sample bags are transported to the ActLabs facility in Zacatecas, Mexico. ActLabs crushes the samples and prepares 200-300 gram pulp samples with ninety percent passing Tyler 150 mesh (106μm). The pulps are assayed for gold using a 50 gram charge by fire assay (Code 1A2-50) and over limits greater than 10 grams per tonne are re-assayed using a gravimetric finish (Code 1A3-50). Silver and multi-element analysis is completed using total digestion (Code 1F2 Total Digestion ICP). Over limits greater than 100 grams per tonne silver are re-assayed using a gravimetric finish (Code 8-Ag FA-GRAV Ag).

Quality Assurance / Quality Control and Data Verification

Quality assurance and quality control ("QA/QC") procedures monitor the chain-of-custody of the samples and includes the systematic insertion and monitoring of appropriate reference materials (certified standards, blanks and duplicates) into the sample strings. The results of the assaying of the QA/QC material included in each batch are tracked to ensure the integrity of the assay data. All results stated in this announcement have passed GoGold's QA/QC protocols.

Mr. David Duncan, P. Geo. is the qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and is responsible for the technical information of this release.

About GoGold Resources

GoGold Resources (TSX: GGD) is a Canadian-based silver and gold producer focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring high quality projects in Mexico. The Company operates the Parral Tailings project in the state of Chihuahua and has the Los Ricos exploration project in the state of Jalisco. Headquartered in Halifax, NS, GoGold is building a portfolio of low cost, high margin projects. For more information visit gogoldresources.com.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:

The securities described herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the benefit of, U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) except in compliance with the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to exemptions therefrom. This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy of any of GoGold's securities in the United States.

This news release may contain "forward-looking information" as defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Parral tailings project, the Los Ricos project, future operating margins, future production and processing, and future plans and objectives of GoGold, constitute forward looking information that involve various risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking information is based on a number of factors and assumptions which have been used to develop such information but which may prove to be incorrect, including, but not limited to, assumptions in connection with the continuance of GoGold and its subsidiaries as a going concern, general economic and market conditions, mineral prices, the accuracy of mineral resource estimates, and the performance of the Parral project There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from GoGold's expectations include exploration and development risks associated with GoGold's projects, the failure to establish estimated mineral resources or mineral reserves, volatility of commodity prices, variations of recovery rates, and global economic conditions. For additional information with respect to risk factors applicable to GoGold, reference should be made to GoGold's continuous disclosure materials filed from time to time with securities regulators, including, but not limited to, GoGold's Annual Information Form. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date of this release.

