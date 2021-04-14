GoGold Drills 1,676 g/t AgEq over 3.4m within 69.3m of 145 g/t AgEq from Surface at El Favor in Los Ricos North

"El Favor continues to deliver high grade zones exceeding a kilo per ton surrounded by wide zones of potentially bulk mineable grades near surface," said Brad Langille, President and CEO. "With 9 drill rigs operating, we are aggressively advancing towards our initial resource estimate in Los Ricos North."

Table 1: Drill Hole Intersections

Hole ID Area From To Length1 Ag Au AgEq2



(m) (m) (m) (g/t) (g/t) (g/t) LRGF-21-032 Favor 0.0 69.3 69.3 107.8 0.49 144.6

incl. – Guitarrillas 30.4 45.7 15.3 392.2 1.76 524.1

including 37.5 40.9 3.4 1,253.5 5.63 1,675.6

and – Los Chivos 120.9 130.5 9.6 111.7 0.39 141.2

including 120.9 122.7 1.8 417.0 1.50 529.2 LRGF-21-034 Favor4 74.3 137.6 59.0 118.8 0.32 142.6

incl. – Salomon 74.3 79.3 5.0 361.4 0.90 428.6

including 77.5 79.3 1.8 902.2 2.19 1,066.5

and – Guitarrillas 156.7 159.5 2.8 109.7 0.16 121.6 LRGF-21-035 Salomon 102.2 103.7 1.5 147.8 0.37 175.4

and 111.1 127.1 16.1 96.6 0.21 112.6

including 122.7 126.1 3.4 187.2 0.41 218.1

and – Guitarrillas 211.9 223.9 12.0 86.2 0.09 93.2

including 220.0 223.2 3.2 203.9 0.15 215.1 LRGF-21-036 Favor 54.1 57.1 3.0 49.1 0.06 53.4 LRGF-21-039 Favor 41.8 49.0 7.2 134.8 0.76 192.0

and – Salomon5 70.2 95.7 23.3 92.1 0.22 108.5

including 89.5 91.5 2.0 550.3 1.43 657.7

Guitarrillas 168.9 181.8 12.9 254.1 0.81 314.8

including 168.9 177.0 8.2 392.5 1.25 486.2

including 171.0 173.7 2.7 919.9 2.85 1,133.5

1. Not true width 2. AqEq converted using a silver to gold ratio of 75:1. 3. Hole LRGF-21-038 assays are still pending. Hole LRGF-21-037 did not intersect significant mineralization. 4. Excludes 4.3m of historically mined void. 5. Excludes 2.3m of historically mined void.

Three of the four major veins (Salomon, Guitarrillas and Los Chivos) appear to converge into a 100m wide zone at the western end of the El Favor deposit in the vicinity of the Hundido Pit at an elevation of 1300m. The wallrock in between the veins is strongly silicified, altered and mineralized. This mineralization can be observed in outcrop at the Hundido Pit, underground in the Salomon Cross Cut and in the road cuts along the north side of the El Favor hill and in the drill holes. More holes are required in this area to determine the strike length and potential depth of these wide combined zones.

The Eastern end of the El Orito deposit (as presently defined) is located about 800 metres along strike to the west of the Hundido Pit (see Figure 2). Wide zones of precious and base metal mineralization were cut by drill holes at El Orito at elevations between 600 to 800m. Geological mapping, prospecting and sampling programs in the area between El Orito and the Hundido Pit have been accelerated and given priority.

Table 2: Drill Hole Locations

Hole ID Easting Northing Elevation Azimuth Dip Length LRGF-21-032 585240 2336495 1350.0 180 -45 202.5 LRGF-21-034 585182 2336510 1318.0 180 -45 203.6 LRGF-21-035 585277 2336535 1315.0 180 -45 265.3 LRGF-21-036 585377 2336410 1335.0 180 -45 169.2 LRGF-21-037 585325 2336430 1355.0 180 -45 131.2 LRGF-21-039 585327 2336496 1338.0 180 -45 242.0

Figure 1: Plan View – La Trini to El Favor Area of Los Ricos North

Figure 2: El Favor Drill Hole Locations

Figure 3: Favor-Orito Long Section

Figure 4: Cross Section LRGF-21-032

VRIFY Slide Deck and 3D Presentation

VRIFY is a platform being used by companies to communicate with investors using 360° virtual tours of remote mining assets, 3D models and interactive presentations. VRIFY can be accessed by website and with the VRIFY iOS and Android apps.

Access the GoGold Company Profile on VRIFY at: https://vrify.com.

The VRIFY Slide Deck and 3D Presentation for GoGold can be viewed at: https://vrify.com/explore/decks/9404 and on the Company's website at: www.gogoldresources.com.

Los Ricos District Exploration Projects

The Company's two exploration projects at its Los Ricos property are in Jalisco state, Mexico. The Los Ricos South Project began in March 2019 and an initial resource was announced on July 29, 2020 which indicated a Measured & Indicated Mineral Resource of 63.7 million ounces AgEq grading 199 g/t AgEq contained in 10.0 million tonnes, and an Inferred Resource of 19.9 million ounces AgEq grading 190 g/t AgEq contained in 3.3 million tonnes. An initial PEA on the project was announced on January 20, 2021 indicating an NPV 5% of US$295M.

The Los Ricos North Project was launched in March 2020 and includes drilling at the El Favor, La Trini, Casados and El Orito targets. During 2020, GoGold's exploration team identified over 100 targets on the Los Ricos North properties, demonstrating the significant exploration potential. The Company plans to drill 10 of these targets as part of its 2021 drilling program which is planned to exceed 100,000 metres of drilling and will be one of the largest in Mexico.

Procedure, Quality Assurance / Quality Control and Data Verification

The diamond drill core (HQ size) is geologically logged, photographed and marked for sampling. When the sample lengths are determined, the full core is sawn with a diamond blade core saw with one half of the core being bagged and tagged for assay. The remaining half portion is returned to the core trays for storage and/or for metallurgical test work.

The sealed and tagged sample bags are transported to the ActLabs facility in Zacatecas, Mexico. ActLabs crushes the samples and prepares 200-300 gram pulp samples with ninety percent passing Tyler 150 mesh (106μm). The pulps are assayed for gold using a 50-gram charge by fire assay (Code 1A2-50) and over limits greater than 10 grams per tonne are re-assayed using a gravimetric finish (Code 1A3-50). Silver and multi-element analysis is completed using total digestion (Code 1F2 Total Digestion ICP). Over limits greater than 100 grams per tonne silver are re-assayed using a gravimetric finish (Code 8-Ag FA-GRAV Ag).

Quality assurance and quality control ("QA/QC") procedures monitor the chain-of-custody of the samples and includes the systematic insertion and monitoring of appropriate reference materials (certified standards, blanks and duplicates) into the sample strings. The results of the assaying of the QA/QC material included in each batch are tracked to ensure the integrity of the assay data. All results stated in this announcement have passed GoGold's QA/QC protocols.

Mr. David Duncan, P. Geo. is the qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and is responsible for the technical information of this release.

About GoGold Resources

GoGold Resources (TSX: GGD) is a Canadian-based silver and gold producer focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring high quality projects in Mexico. The Company operates the Parral Tailings mine in the state of Chihuahua and has the Los Ricos South and Los Ricos North exploration projects in the state of Jalisco. Headquartered in Halifax, NS, GoGold is building a portfolio of low cost, high margin projects. For more information visit gogoldresources.com.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:

The securities described herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the benefit of, U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) except in compliance with the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to exemptions therefrom. This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy of any of GoGold's securities in the United States.

This news release may contain "forward-looking information" as defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Los Ricos South and North projects, and future plans and objectives of GoGold, including the intention to undertake further exploration at Los Ricos North, and the prospect of further discoveries there, constitute forward looking information that involve various risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking information is based on a number of factors and assumptions which have been used to develop such information but which may prove to be incorrect, including, but not limited to, assumptions in connection with the continuance of GoGold and its subsidiaries as a going concern, general economic and market conditions, mineral prices, the accuracy of mineral resource estimates, and the performance of the Parral project. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from GoGold's expectations include exploration and development risks associated with GoGold's projects, the failure to establish estimated mineral resources or mineral reserves, volatility of commodity prices, variations of recovery rates, and global economic conditions. For additional information with respect to risk factors applicable to GoGold, reference should be made to GoGold's continuous disclosure materials filed from time to time with securities regulators, including, but not limited to, GoGold's Annual Information Form. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date of this release.

For further information: Steve Low, Corporate Development, GoGold Resources, T: 416 855 0435, E: [email protected]

