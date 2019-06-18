GoGold Appoints John Turner as Director and Chairman of the Board

Trading Symbol:TSX: GGD

Shares Outstanding: 171,776,481

HALIFAX, June 18, 2019 /CNW/ - GoGold Resources Inc. (TSX: GGD) ("GoGold", "the Company") is pleased to announce that John Turner has been appointed to the Company's Board of Directors effective June 18, 2019 and will also serve as Chairman of the Board.

Mr. Turner is the leader of Fasken's Global Mining Group. Fasken is a leading international business law and litigation firm with eight offices with more than 700 lawyers across Canada and in the UK and South Africa. Fasken's Global Mining Group has been #1 ranked globally 11 times since 2005, including for the past five years in a row. Mr. Turner has been involved in many of the leading corporate finance and merger and acquisition deals in the resources sector primarily through companies active in the Americas, Africa, Eastern Europe and Australia, and has successfully acted for the financial arranger or sponsor of several global major resources projects.

Mr. Turner is a recipient of the Queen's Golden Jubilee Medal for his services in the autism sector and is a non-executive director of Galaxy Resources Limited, a global lithium company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange.

In conjunction with the appointment of Mr. Turner, the Company also announces the resignation of Terry Coughlan as a director and Chairman of the Company to pursue other opportunities.

"We are very excited to welcome John to our Board, who has been a key advisor to the Company in a legal capacity through Fasken, and now we will benefit from his knowledge and experience as he provides guidance to management as Chairman of the Board," said Brad Langille, President and CEO. "We would like to thank Terry, one of the founders of the Company, for his many contributions during his tenure at GoGold. We wish him the best as he pursues future opportunities."

About GoGold Resources

GoGold Resources (TSX: GGD) is a Canadian-based silver and gold producer focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring high quality projects in Mexico. The Company operates the Parral Tailings project in the state of Chihuahua and has the Los Ricos exploration project in the state of Jalisco. Headquartered in Halifax, NS, GoGold is building a portfolio of low cost, high margin projects. For more information visit gogoldresources.com.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:

The securities described herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the benefit of, U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) except in compliance with the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to exemptions therefrom. This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy of any of GoGold's securities in the United States.

This news release may contain "forward-looking information" as defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Parral tailings project, the Los Ricos project, future operating margins, future production and processing, and future plans and objectives of GoGold, constitute forward looking information that involve various risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking information is based on a number of factors and assumptions which have been used to develop such information but which may prove to be incorrect, including, but not limited to, assumptions in connection with the continuance of GoGold and its subsidiaries as a going concern, general economic and market conditions, mineral prices, the accuracy of mineral resource estimates, and the performance of the Parral project. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from GoGold's expectations include exploration and development risks associated with GoGold's projects, the failure to establish estimated mineral resources or mineral reserves, volatility of commodity prices, variations of recovery rates, and global economic conditions. For additional information with respect to risk factors applicable to GoGold, reference should be made to GoGold's continuous disclosure materials filed from time to time with securities regulators, including, but not limited to, GoGold's Annual Information Form. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date of this release.

