GoFor Delivers Again, Winning Supply Chain Partner of the Year from The Home Depot Canada

TORONTO, Jan. 14, 2026 /CNW/ - GoFor, a leading North American network for big & bulky last-mile delivery, has been named 2025 Supply Chain Partner of the Year by The Home Depot Canada.

The award recognizes GoFor's exceptional performance in large-item delivery and dedication to providing an outstanding customer experience, The recognition highlights GoFor's role as a trusted partner in helping their organization deliver a smooth, reliable experience for customers purchasing oversized goods. This award demonstrates GoFor's dedication to customer-centric service, an innovative partnership, and the ability to overcome the unique challenges in the final mile delivery space.

From furniture and appliances to building materials and oversized goods, GoFor has become a highly regarded and trusted partner for The Home Depot requiring delivery solutions built for scale, complexity, and exceptional customer experience.

The Home Depot recognizes the needed expertise and service when moving items larger than a ceiling fan, and the pain involved with an underqualified delivery partner, both in missed deliveries and long term customer attrition.

"We applaud GoFor's commitment to customer experience, their exemplary on-time performance, and their ability to stand up new service offerings in a very short period of time with a high degree of quality." said Peter Muench, Vice President of Finance, Strategy, and Procurement for The Home Depot Canada. "

"This recognition is a testament to the hard work of our team and our partners, who trust us every day with their most important and most challenging deliveries," said Paul McLean, EVP, Sales and Operations at GoFor. "At GoFor, big and bulky delivery isn't just about moving large items--it's about ensuring the experience is as smooth and reliable as possible and that our customer's customers receive the care that they deserve. We're proud to be leading the way."

As GoFor continues to expand its capabilities and set new standards for large delivery, this recognition reinforces GoFor's role in helping businesses deliver better.

About GoFor Delivers

At GoFor, we deliver better™. With an agile network for big & bulky last mile delivery, GoFor's commitment to delivering combines delivery technology, a national network of trained drivers, and local market managers to provide the best level of service. The Ottawa based company is guided by its deliver better mantra, GoFor works with retailers, manufacturers, and distributors across North America to exceed customer expectations with same day, scheduled, and 3 hour delivery options. Visit deliverbetter.com for more information.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot is the world's largest home improvement specialty retailer. At the end of the third quarter, the company operated a total of 2,356 retail stores and over 800 branches across all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, 10 Canadian provinces and Mexico. The Company employs over 470,000 associates. The Home Depot's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: HD) and is included in the Dow Jones industrial average and Standard & Poor's 500 index.

