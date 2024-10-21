goeasy Ltd. Announces Preliminary Third Quarter Selected Data

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Oct. 21, 2024 /CNW/ - goeasy Ltd. (TSX: GSY) ("goeasy" or the "Company"), one of Canada's leading consumer lenders focused on delivering a full suite of financial services to Canadians with non-prime credit, is announcing select preliminary unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024, based on information currently available to management. The Company is making this announcement because the same information is being provided concurrently to potential investors in the Company's offering of US$350 million aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes and C$150 million aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes (the "Notes").

The Company anticipates that:

Gross consumer loan portfolio growth in the third quarter of 2024 will be between $235 million and $265 million ;

and ; Total yield on consumer loans (including ancillary products) in the third quarter of 2024 will be between 33.0% and 34.0%; and

Net charge offs as a percentage of average gross consumer loans receivable will be between 8.75% and 9.75% in the third quarter of 2024.

The Company's unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements and its management's discussion and analysis for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024 are currently expected to be available and filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com after the market closes on November 7, 2024.

All figures reported above with respect to the third quarter of 2024 are preliminary and are subject to change and adjustment as the Company's financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024 are finalized. Accordingly, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the foregoing guidance. The Company does not intend to provide unaudited preliminary results in the future. The preliminary unaudited results provided in this news release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, are based on a number of assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially. Please see the section below entitled "Forward-Looking Statements".

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. is a Canadian company, headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, that provides non-prime leasing and lending services through its easyhome, easyfinancial and LendCare brands. Supported by over 2,500 employees, the Company offers a wide variety of financial products and services including unsecured and secured instalment loans, merchant financing through a variety of verticals and lease-to-own merchandise. Customers can transact seamlessly through an omnichannel model that includes online and mobile platforms, over 400 locations across Canada, and point-of-sale financing offered in the retail, powersports, automotive, home improvement and healthcare verticals, through over 10,300 merchant partners across Canada. Throughout the Company's history, it has acquired and organically served over 1.4 million Canadians and originated over $14.3 billion in loans.

Accredited by the Better Business Bureau, goeasy is the proud recipient of several awards in recognition of its exceptional culture and continued business growth including 2024 Best Workplaces™ in Financial Services & Insurance, Waterstone Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures, ranking on the 2022 Report on Business Women Lead Here executive gender diversity benchmark, placing on the Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies, ranking on the TSX30, Greater Toronto Top Employers Award and has been certified as a Great Place to Work®. The Company is represented by a diverse group of team members from over 70 nationalities who believe strongly in giving back to communities in which it operates. To date, goeasy has raised and donated over $5.8 million to support its long-standing partnerships with BGC Canada and many other local charities. In 2023, the Company announced a 3-year, $1.4 million commitment to BGC Canada's Food Fund.

goeasy Ltd.'s. common shares are listed on the TSX under the trading symbol "GSY".

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements about goeasy, including, but not limited to, its business operations, strategy and expected financial performance and condition. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the Company's expectations regarding its financial results for the third quarter of 2024. In certain cases, forward-looking statements that are predictive in nature, depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and/or can be identified by the use of words such as "expect", "continue", "anticipate", "intend", "aim", "plan", "believe", "budget", "estimate", "forecast", "foresee", "target" or negative versions thereof and similar expressions, and/or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved.

Forward-looking statements are based on certain factors and assumptions, including expected growth, results of operations and business prospects and are inherently subject to, among other things, risks, uncertainties and assumptions about the Company's operations, economic factors and the industry generally. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements made by the Company. Some important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, goeasy's ability to enter into new lease and/or financing agreements, collect on existing lease and/or financing agreements, open new locations on favourable terms, offer products which appeal to customers at a competitive rate, respond to changes in legislation, react to uncertainties related to regulatory action, raise capital under favourable terms, compete, manage the impact of litigation (including shareholder litigation), control costs at all levels of the organization and maintain and enhance the system of internal controls.

The Company cautions that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. These and other factors could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements, and further details and descriptions of these and other factors are disclosed in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis, including under the section entitled "Risk Factors". The reader is cautioned to consider these, and other factors carefully and not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company is under no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) to update or alter the forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by law.

SOURCE goeasy Ltd.

For further information contact: Jason Mullins, President & Chief Executive Officer, (905) 272-2788; Farhan Ali Khan, Executive Vice President & Chief Strategy and Corporate Development Officer, (905) 272-2788