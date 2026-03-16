GOAT INDUSTRIES ANNOUNCES MONETIZATION AGREEMENT INVOLVING WHOLLY-OWNED BETSOURCE PLATFORM TO POWER FAN ENGAGEMENT TECHNOLOGY

VANCOUVER, BC, March 16, 2026 /CNW/ - GOAT Industries Ltd. (the "Company" or "GOAT") (CSE: GOAT) (OTC: BGTTF) (FWB: 26B.F) is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned portfolio company, BetSource, has entered into a monetization agreement, dated March 11, 2026, with a sports entertainment facility in the United States (the "Facility"), in collaboration with Aambé Media. Aambé Media is a Native American enterprise serving businesses through their partnerships with Native American tribes.

The Facility has served as a longstanding part of its local sports community and operates live racing together with multiple Off-Track Betting ("OTB") locations throughout the region. As part of its ongoing modernization efforts, the Facility is working with Aambé Media and BetSource to enhance the Facility's streaming experience, which reaches approximately 10,000 screens* across OTB locations, sportsbooks and sports-bars, to improve the fan experience, strengthen engagement across its network, and open the door to new monetization opportunities tied to live content.

At the center of this initiative is BetSource's patented real-time monetization and content personalization platform, designed for sports wagering-friendly content in digital out-of-home and in-home use cases. In this present use case, the platform will be supporting new advertising inventory within the Facility's live streamed events, while creating a more relevant and interactive user experience. Once fully deployed, and assuming 100% fill rates, the platform is expected to generate advertising inventory valued at up to $4 million annually, with BetSource realizing approximately 50% gross margins on such amounts. There can be no assurance that the Company will achieve this level of expected revenues, as actual results will depend on, among other things, continued advertising demand, fill rates, and market conditions.

A video containing more information on the agreement can be found here: https://youtu.be/0tzD0y3Sw3Y

*Figure provided by the Facility and not independently verified by the Company.

Commercial Validation of a Wholly-Owned Asset

GOAT believes this agreement represents a meaningful commercialization milestone for BetSource, expanding the platform's footprint into an operational racetrack and OTB environment where live content, wagering behavior, and customer engagement converge. The deployment supports GOAT's broader strategy of owning technology assets that demonstrate real-world integration and measurable engagement outcomes.

GOAT Chief Executive Officer, Kevin Cornish, commented "This agreement reflects continued progress in scaling BetSource in its mission to bring value to casinos, sports bars, and other wagering friendly environments. As BetSource continues to prove out the value of the technology, we see opportunities for it to grow its footprint across similar facilities."

Ron Hawk, CEO of Aambé Media, commented "We believe BetSource is a strong fit for this type of environment because it helps connect live content, fan engagement, and monetization in a way that is easy for users to experience. Our goal is to help create a stronger entertainment product while also supporting new revenue opportunities tied to audience engagement."

About BetSource

BETSource is a sports media and technology platform that combines access to sports content with retail media and sports wagering technology to unlock monetization opportunities through personalized guest engagement across retail and digital environments. BETSource's platform synchronizes and integrates sportsbook and interactive applications and includes contextual advertising features to support monetization in live and on-demand video.

About Goat Industries Ltd.

GOAT is an investment issuer focused on investing in high-potential companies operating across a variety of industries and sectors. The goal of the Company is to generate maximum returns from its investments.

For more information about the Company, please visit https://www.goatindustries.co/ . The Company's continuous disclosure filings are available on its profile page on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca .

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Chief Executive Officer Kevin Cornish Head Office Suite 1500, 1111 West Hastings Street, Vancouver, BC V6E 2J3 Telephone 1-204-801-3613 Website www.goatindustries.co Email [email protected]

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain acts, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". In this news release, the following statements are forward-looking statements: (i) GOAT's strategy; (ii) further development and commercialization of BetSource; (iii) expansion of the BetSource footprint; and (iv) potential advertising inventory value estimates from the engagement. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company, as the case may be, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including, among other things, that (i) the Facility engagement will not proceed or benefit the Company as anticipated; and (ii) the BetSource technology will not be developed or commercialized as anticipated. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements depending on, among other things, the further development and commercialization of the BETSource product and software suite, commercial relationships of BETSource, the future rollout of the BETsource technology and other factors that may impact the business of GOAT and Source Gaming Company on a go-forward basis. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Caution Regarding Future-Oriented Financial Information and Financial Outlook

This news release may contain information deemed to be "future-oriented financial information" or a "financial outlook" (collectively, "FOFI") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The FOFI has been prepared by management to provide an outlook of the Company's activities and results and may not be appropriate for other purposes. The FOFI has been prepared based on a number of assumptions including the assumptions discussed above under "Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information" and the assumptions of (i) deployment of BetSource's technology in the Facility's streaming experience, (ii) 100% fill rates and (iii) continued and stable usage of the streaming platform. The actual results of operations of the Company and the resulting financial results may vary from the amounts set forth herein, and such variations may be material. The Company and management believe that the FOFI has been prepared on a reasonable basis, reflecting management's best estimates and judgments. FOFI contained in this news release was made as of the date of this news release and the Company disclaims any intention or obligations to update or revise any FOFI contained in this news release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required pursuant to applicable law.

SOURCE GOAT Industries Ltd.