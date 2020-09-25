Goalcast places No. 43 on The Globe and Mail's second-annual ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies

Goalcast is pleased to announce it placed No. 43 on the 2020 Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies.

MONTREAL, Sept. 25, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada's Top Growing Companies ranks Canadian companies on three-year revenue growth. Goalcast earned its spot with three-year growth of 1,251%.



Goalcast is the world's leading empowering media company with a global community of over 32 million people. It specializes in producing and distributing transformative content, including speeches, short documentaries and original short films. Over the last three years, there has been a secular shift to meaningful short-form content and Goalcast is at the forefront of that trend. Today's viewers are not just looking to be entertained, they are seeking inspiration and connection in the content they consume and, through its unique approach to storytelling, Goalcast is exceptionally positioned to deliver both.

Cyrus Gorjipour, Goalcast CEO and co-founder, proudly shared, "It is an honour to be among such esteemed Canadian companies. Canada is home to incredible talent and we have some of the best at Goalcast. We know, without a doubt, Goalcast would not be where it is today without the dedication of our team; a dedication that is only magnified by our ambitious mission to change the world." Salim Sader, co-founder and Chief Content Officer, added "This recognition is a testament to our team's creativity and ability to navigate an ever-evolving media landscape. With our upcoming focus on short documentaries and original short films, we expect to continue to grow at an exponential rate. It is a very exciting time for us."

Launched in 2019, the Canada's Top Growing Companies editorial ranking aims to celebrate entrepreneurial achievement in Canada by identifying and amplifying the success of growth-minded, independent businesses in Canada. It is a voluntary program; companies had to complete an in-depth application process in order to qualify. In total, 400 companies earned a spot on this year's ranking.

"The stories of Canada's Top Growing Companies are worth telling at any time, but are especially relevant in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic," says James Cowan, Editor of Report on Business magazine. "As businesses work to rebuild the economy, their resilience and innovation make for essential reading."

"Any business leader seeking inspiration should look no further than the 400 businesses on this year's Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies," says Phillip Crawley, Publisher and CEO of The Globe and Mail. "Their growth helps to make Canada a better place, and we are proud to bring their stories to our readers."

Goalcast is the world's leading empowering media company specializing in producing and distributing transformative content which includes speeches, short documentaries and original short films. With a growing global community of over 32 million people and a monthly viewership of over 500 million, Goalcast is dedicated to helping each person live the impossible.

