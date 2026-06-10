Goal vs. Going Out: New PayPal Poll shows 44% of Canadians surveyed would sideline everyday spending for summer soccer

TORONTO, June 10, 2026 /CNW/ -- As this summer's big game arrives on home soil, new research commissioned by PayPal shows Canadian fans are balancing the excitement of a once-in-a-lifetime event with a cautious approach to spending. A national survey of 1,043 Canadian adults conducted June 3–5, 2026 found that nearly half (44%) of respondents would reduce discretionary spending in other areas to attend matches or enjoy tournament-related experiences. The findings highlight the growing importance Canadians place on memorable, shared experiences, and the role of digital payments in helping them plan, pay and participate with confidence.

Canada isn't just hosting the big tournament; it's living it. Those who consider themselves fans are willing to make real trade-offs to be part of it. While more than half of all Canadian adults (56%) surveyed say attending wouldn't require any budgetary changes, that drops to just one in five (21%) among soccer fan Gen Zer's, meaning many young fans are actively reshuffling their budgets.

PayPal's poll found the biggest trade-offs aren't big-ticket luxury items, but rituals fans are willing to pause for the tournament:

Dining out. Nearly one in three self-identified soccer fans (31%) surveyed say they would cut back on restaurants to free up funds, nearly double the national average of 19%.

Nearly one in three self-identified soccer fans (31%) surveyed say they would cut back on restaurants to free up funds, nearly double the national average of 19%. Going out with friends. Twenty-seven percent of self-identified soccer fans who responded to the poll say they would scale back on social plans to make room for the tournament, compared with 18% of Canadians overall.

Twenty-seven percent of self-identified soccer fans who responded to the poll say they would scale back on social plans to make room for the tournament, compared with 18% of Canadians overall. Non-essential shopping. Twenty-one percent of fans would cut back on discretionary shopping, versus 13% of all adults.

Canadians are prioritizing the fan experience this summer

While fans may be trimming everyday spending, they are still ready to spend where it matters. PayPal's poll shows tournament-related spending intent across every part of the fan experience:

Food fuels fandom. Food and snacks top the list, with 64% of Canadians who responded willing to spend on game-day essentials, the highest of any category surveyed.

Food and snacks top the list, with 64% of Canadians who responded willing to spend on game-day essentials, the highest of any category surveyed. Watching together remains a key part of the experience. Nearly half (48%) plan to spend at restaurants and sports bars, while 41% expect to spend on watch parties and social gatherings.

Nearly half (48%) plan to spend at restaurants and sports bars, while 41% expect to spend on watch parties and social gatherings. Fans are prepared to travel for the action. Among Canadians who identify as tournament fans, 42% are willing to spend on accommodations and 41% on travel packages. Enthusiasm is particularly strong among Gen Z fans, with more than half (54%) of respondents willing to spend on hotels. Overall, one in four Canadian adults is willing to spend on accommodations or match tickets.

Among Canadians who identify as tournament fans, 42% are willing to spend on accommodations and 41% on travel packages. Enthusiasm is particularly strong among Gen Z fans, with more than half (54%) of respondents willing to spend on hotels. Overall, one in four Canadian adults is willing to spend on accommodations or match tickets. Canadians are also investing in how they watch and support their teams. More than a third (35%) of respondents plan to spend on streaming subscriptions, while 30% expect to purchase official jerseys, merchandise or other fan gear.

Canadian Gen Z are all in for the tournament

For many young Canadians, this summer's tournament is more than a sporting event; it's a cultural moment they don't want to miss. While 44% of Canadian adults surveyed say they would make cutbacks to attend matches or participate in tournament-related experiences, that figure climbs to 63% among Gen Z, making them the most committed fan segment surveyed.

Their enthusiasm is translating into action:

They're willing to work for it. More than one in five Gen Z Canadians surveyed (21%) say they would take on extra work or a side hustle to fund their tournament plans, nearly double the national average (11%).

More than one in five Gen Z Canadians surveyed (21%) say they would take on extra work or a side hustle to fund their tournament plans, nearly double the national average (11%). They're willing to stretch their budgets. Fifteen percent say they would spend beyond their regular budget for the chance to be part of a once-in-a-lifetime event, compared with 8% of Canadians overall.

Fifteen percent say they would spend beyond their regular budget for the chance to be part of a once-in-a-lifetime event, compared with 8% of Canadians overall. They're making it a shared experience. Gen Z fans are significantly more likely to watch with friends and family, whether at someone's home (37% vs. 24% overall) or at larger gatherings and watch parties (17% vs. 10%), highlighting the social nature of fandom and the growing importance of shared experiences.

"For Gen Z, this tournament isn't just about watching the action; it's about being part of it," said Michael Covin, Enterprise Sales Director, PayPal Canada. "Whether that's travelling to a match, hosting a watch party or finding creative ways to fund the experience, younger Canadians are showing they're willing to spend money on moments and memories that matter most."

Secure and flexible payments are part of the game plan

As travel, tickets and accommodations add up, Canadian fans are increasingly factoring payment choice into their soccer plans. Security tops the list of considerations for Canadian adults surveyed when choosing how to pay during the tournament, with 74% saying it matters, followed by wide acceptance (70%) and purchase protection (66%), reinforcing the importance of trusted brands at checkout. Easy bill splitting is also a priority for 52% of fans, with real-world implications: 17% plan to split costs in real time via a payment app, and 22% rely on one person booking while the group pays them back. Beyond that, 42% cite being "safer than carrying cash" as their top digital wallet advantage, and 21% say digital tools help them feel more in control.

The survey also reveals growing openness to flexible payment options as costs climb:

Two in five Canadian adults (43%) say installment options are very or somewhat important when choosing how to pay for tournament–related expenses, a figure that rises to 55% among self–identified soccer tournament fans, indicating a stronger appetite for flexible payments within the fan base.

In Canada, consideration of Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) solutions are 11% for expenses that exceed 3,000 Canadian dollars.

Millennials are the most likely to choose BNPL for tournament-related expenses of 5,500 Canadian dollars or more (18%), ahead of Gen Z (15%), Gen X (9%) and Baby Boomers (5%).

PayPal helps fans travel, book and split bills smarter

As Canadians book travel, accommodations and experiences this summer, PayPal is helping fans pay securely and manage shared expenses with Purchase Protection1. Fans can use PayPal to book flights, hotels, car rentals and shop for fan gear across Canada, Mexico and the U.S. Eligible Canadian shoppers can also use PayPal Pay in 4, an interest-free, no-fee, BNPL solution to spread the cost of purchases from CA$30 to CA$1,500 into four interest-free payments2. For Canadians travelling to the U.S., PayPal and Venmo interoperability also helps simplify sharing expenses across borders.

"This tournament is creating demand for more than just tickets, it's driving commerce across travel, entertainment and shared experiences," said Covin. "As Canadians come together to celebrate the game, they're looking for convenient ways to pay, split costs and stay in control of their budgets. PayPal helps make those experiences easier, so fans can focus on the excitement on the pitch."

About the survey

The study was commissioned by PayPal and conducted online between June 3–5, 2026, among a nationally representative sample of 1,043 adults in Canada. Results for the full sample have a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.

About PayPal

PayPal has been revolutionizing commerce globally for more than 25 years. Creating innovative experiences that make moving money, selling and shopping simple, personalized and secure, PayPal empowers consumers and businesses in approximately 200 markets to join and thrive in the global economy. For more information, visit https://www.paypal.com and https://investor.pypl.com.

Media Contact:

Malini Mitra, [email protected]

PayPal Media Relations, [email protected]

1 PayPal Purchase Protection is available on eligible transactions. See terms and limitations.

2 PayPal Pay in 4 is available to approved consumers for purchases of $30 to $1,500 (CAD) for certain transaction types. It will be available as an option in the PayPal wallet for customers with accounts in good standing, subject to eligibility criteria. Availability also depends on the merchant.

SOURCE PayPal, Inc.