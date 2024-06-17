GO-TO DEVELOPMENTS HOLDINGS INC., GO-TO SPADINA ADELAIDE SQUARE INC., FURTADO HOLDINGS INC., and OSCAR FURTADO, File No. 2022-8
Jun 17, 2024, 13:30 ET
TORONTO, June 17, 2024 /CNW/ - An additional merits hearing date is scheduled for December 4, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. in the above-named matter.
The hearing will be held at the offices of the Tribunal at 20 Queen Street West, 17th floor, Toronto.
Members of the public may observe the hearing by videoconference, by selecting the "Register to attend" link on the Tribunal's hearing schedule, at capitalmarketstribunal.ca/en/hearing-schedule.
Registrar, Governance & Tribunal Secretariat
Ontario Securities Commission
SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission
For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For General Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]
