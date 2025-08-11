GO RESIDENTIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ANNOUNCES INSIDER PURCHASES OF UNITS

TORONTO, Aug. 11, 2025 /CNW/ - GO Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (the "REIT") (TSX: GO.U) announces that Meyer Orbach, Chair of the REIT's Board of Trustees, and Joshua Gotlib, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer of the REIT, have recently made open market purchases of the trust units of the REIT (the "Units").

Meyer Orbach has acquired, directly or indirectly, a total of 100,000 Units on the open market on the following dates:

August 5, 2025 : 23,027 Units at an average price per Unit of US$12.93 ;

: 23,027 Units at an average price per Unit of ; August 6, 2025 : 39,064 Units at an average price per Unit of US$12.9742 ; and

: 39,064 Units at an average price per Unit of ; and August 7, 2025 : 37,909 Units at an average price per Unit of US$12.76 .

Joshua Gotlib has acquired, directly or indirectly, 10,000 Units on the open market on August 6, 2025 at an average price per Unit of US$12.9977.

